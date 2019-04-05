Toyota's plan: All pickups on 1 platform

Stephanie Brinley, senior automotive analyst for IHS Markit, said the shared-platform strategy "is an interesting approach" that "makes some sense from the fact that the two trucks share a plant" in San Antonio. However, the strategy comes with significant risk in terms of size.

"Can you make the Tundra as big as it needs to be, while still keeping the Tacoma as small as it needs to be? And you could easily end up with a Tacoma that might be heavier than it needs to be" to accommodate the larger Tundra on the same platform. Brinley said.

If Toyota is forced to favor one over the other, it will favor the smaller Tacoma because of its volume and market position, she said. The automaker's volume ambitions for Tundra are not to compete directly with the full-size pickups from Ford, General Motors and FCA, but to offer loyal consumers an alternative.

"Toyota is never going to see Detroit 3 volumes out of Tundra," Brinley said. "They don't need to beat them; they just need to build something that makes customers happy while meeting internal volume expectations and profitability targets Toyota wants."

Hybrid trucks?

In addition to a shared platform, the next- generation Tundra and Tacoma will include some form of electrification. The automaker's top executives have promised that every nameplate in Toyota's global lineup will have some form of electrification to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. That could mean something as light as the 48-volt mild-hybrid system in the Ram 1500 to a plug-in hybrid.

"We're looking at what makes the most sense, not only for 2025 but for out to 2035 and beyond, and what is the market demand for it," said Mike Sweers, lead engineer for Toyota's "four brothers": the Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner midsize SUV and Sequoia large SUV. Sweers, speaking in February at the Chicago Auto Show, said torque and toughness will remain key to Toyota in its next-generation body-on-frame vehicles.

"The customers expect to have power. We need to provide better fuel economy for the future, and lightweighting, these kinds of things, are one way to get there," Sweers said. "Our motto on the engineering side is, 'We need to build an indestructible truck.'?"