Toyota’s Ind. investment will yield big crossovers dealers have craved

A pair of new unibody, three-row, eight-seat people haulers that will be built at Toyota Motor North America's assembly plant in Princeton, Ind., likely arriving in 2023, will give Toyota and Lexus dealers big top-end crossovers that will fill a competitive gap.
The automaker announced last week that it would invest $803 million into the factory and add 1,400 jobs there to build the yet-to-be-identified crossovers, which the company said will "join a diverse, electrified product portfolio."
In late December, Toyota trademarked the name Grand Highlander in the U.S. The two vehicles are likely to have at least hybrid if not plug-in hybrid variants, given the automaker's past pronouncements.