Toyota's faith in cars: ‘There's margin to be made’ in shrinking segment

Toyota is not alone. Other Asian automakers, including longtime rivals Honda, Nissan and Hyundai-Kia, have also stuck around to lap up what's left of the American car buyer after the Detroit 3 largely stopped selling sedans in the market as consumers showed a strong preference for their more lucrative light trucks. Volkswagen also is still represented in car segments, but its commitment may be waning a bit: The German automaker is pulling the plug on the Passat sedan after the current model, has axed the Beetle and no longer offers many of its base-model Golf hatchbacks domestically.

The result is that cars — which represented more than half of all U.S. vehicle sales as recently as 2013 and which once were hypercompetitive street fights between domestic and foreign brands — are now the near-exclusive domain of Asian nameplates.

That might be fine for now, as consumers crave SUVs and crossovers and when even pickups outsell sedans on occasion. Profits have followed the consumers, and transaction prices have risen dramatically on the shift to light trucks. But if a new generation of customers begins to consider cars again, they may have few brands left from which to choose.

That, in a nutshell, is what Toyota did a decade ago with the Tacoma. Domestic competitors abandoned the midsize-pickup market to Toyota and, to a lesser extent, Nissan. Even after they came back years later with entries such as the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger, they haven't knocked the Tacoma off its perch. There now are seven midsize pickups, and the Tacoma still has more than double the market share of its next largest competitor.

Theoretically, at least, sedans and coupes could be a repeat performance.

"It's hard at this point to imagine the family sedan being 60 percent of the market again, but I do think that there is sort of a low point," said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst for the Americas at IHS Markit. "There are still a number of markets that want sedans: China, South America, Japan. So a global automaker like Toyota still needs [sedans] for a lot of other markets, where domestic automakers are less dependent on that."