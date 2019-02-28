Toyota ups Corolla's game in play for broader appeal

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Americans may be falling out of love with the traditional sedan, but Toyota, the company behind the world's top-selling car of all time, is tuning into Seventies on 7 and cranking up Frankie Valli's "Let's Hang On."

In redesigning the steadfast compact for 2020, Toyota is showing its commitment to the segment, offering more content and trim levels, including the first Corolla hybrid.

By adding more choices, Toyota aims to offer a Corolla for even more people, as well as attract more diverse, younger buyers who want more style, safety, connectivity and performance without trading away Corolla hallmarks — value, fuel economy and reliability.

The Corolla, along with the Camry, remains a cornerstone for Toyota: Some 65 percent of Corolla owners return to the brand when they buy a new vehicle.

But even with one of the highest loyalty rates in the segment, Toyota recognized it needed to raise its game.

The 2020 Corolla is the latest retooled Toyota to come off the company's new global architecture to cut costs and weight while enhancing safety, driving dynamics and fuel economy.