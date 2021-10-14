Toyota, Subaru hot for small, affordable cars even as market for them shrinks

"We have a wide range of GR accessories that we're introducing with this vehicle that are not just accessories for look but also performance-based, which we think goes very well with the vehicle," Tripp said. "Additionally, we'll work with SEMA on a measuring session so that other partners can look at what accessories they can bring to market. And then each dealer will not only have the opportunity to sell our accessories, but if they want to partner with someone that's not GR, they can do that.

"We think the range of accessories for this type of vehicle is significant," he added. "Our GR accessories ... come with all the benefit of our warranty and workmanship and craftsmanship. But also through fitting sessions, we'll let our partners also look at opportunities."

Doug Eroh, general manager of Longo Toyota in suburban Los Angeles, says catering to the type of customer who would buy a GR 86 is vital to his business.

"We want to serve this strong base of enthusiasts with their needs and also be able to show them a great experience as they return to us for service and often move up or add to their fleet with another vehicle," Eroh said. "Last year, just before the pandemic, we hosted a 'Supra Sunday' event on a Sunday morning, and we had over 400 Toyota and Scion owners with FRSs, 86s and Supras show up to an event that was solely promoted on social media.

"Guests who purchase lower volume, unique vehicles from us, ranging from Supras to TRD Pro Tacomas, have a higher propensity to personalize and customize them to their individual tastes," he said.

Last year, the dealership started Longo Specialties, an in-house specialties shop that does vehicle customizations, including wraps, graphics, lifts, special packages, accessories, leather, tint, paintless dent repair and wheel customization and repair. It encompasses a full-service graphics shop that designs and prints vehicle wraps, graphics, banners and signage.