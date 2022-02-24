Toyota to partner with EVgo, offer bZ4X buyers one year free charging

Toyota said Thursday that it will partner with charging company EVgo to offer one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and -operated public charging stations nationwide for Toyota customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X when it goes on sale this summer.

Toyota unveiled the production version of the bZ4X compact crossover last fall. It is expected to have up to a 250-mile range in the U.S., and it is the first of what is expected to be several electric vehicles in Toyota's lineup in the near future.

EVgo operates more than 800 DC fast-charging locations and thousands of Level 2 charging stations in more than 68 metro areas across 35 states.

"The arrival of our all-electric bZ4X marks an important step in our commitment towards electrifying 70 percent of our fleet by 2030. We want our bZ4X customers to enjoy a high-quality ownership experience that is as seamless and worry-free as possible," Christopher Yang, vice president for EV charging solutions with Toyota Motor North America, said in a written statement. "Collaborating with EVgo, the nation's largest public fast-charging network, will help provide bZ4X owners with access to a fast, reliable charge where and when they need it."