Toyota, Hyundai, Kia cap solid Q1 with March surges

Toyota Motor Corp. sales rebounded sharply and Kia and Hyundai Kia set U.S. records last month, signaling the industry’s robust advance from a pandemic-wracked early 2020.

At Toyota Motor, March sales rose 87 percent from a year earlier, while volume more than doubled at brands including Hyundai, Mazda and Lexus. Even long-struggling Nissan managed an increase in the first quarter.

The gains reflected a mix of market strength as well as comparisons to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic almost instantly shut down showrooms and consumer demand across the U.S.

This year, a new round of government stimulus is padding consumers’ pockets, while employment and economic activity continue to bounce back as more Americans get vaccinated, even as supply chain woes disrupt output.

"Consumer confidence and spending will continue to increase due to stimulus, rising vaccination rates and the progressive reopening of the economy,” Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors, said in a statement. “Auto demand should remain strong throughout the year.”

