Toyota, Hyundai, Kia cap solid Q1 with March surges

First-quarter sales are forecast to rise around 8 percent, according to analysts

DAVID PHILLIPS

Hyundai set a record for first-quarter retail volume -- 157,470 units, up 38 percent from the same 2020 period.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, Q1 2021
Most automakers do not break out March data.

 
  Q1
2021		 Q1
2020		 %
change		 3 mos.
2021		 3 mos.
2020		 %
change
BMW 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mini 0 0 - 0 0 -
Rolls-Royce* 0 0 - 0 0 -
BMW of N.A. 0 0 - 0 0 -
Ford 0 0 - 0 0 -
Lincoln 0 0 - 0 0 -
Ford Motor Co. 0 0 - 0 0 -
Buick 45,784 33,870 35.2% 45,784 33,870 35.2%
Cadillac 37,277 30,325 22.9% 37,277 30,325 22.9%
Chevrolet 425,106 433,519 -1.9% 425,106 433,519 -1.9%
GMC 131,239 118,718 10.5% 131,239 118,718 10.5%
General Motors 639,406 616,432 3.7% 639,406 616,432 3.7%
Acura 0 0 - 0 0 -
Honda 0 0 - 0 0 -
American Honda 0 0 - 0 0 -
Genesis 8,222 3,955 107.9% 8,222 3,955 107.9%
Hyundai brand 167,130 130,875 27.7% 167,130 130,875 27.7%
Hyundai Motor America 175,352 134,830 30.1% 175,352 134,830 30.1%
Kia Motors America 159,550 137,945 15.7% 159,550 137,945 15.7%
Hyundai-Kia 334,902 272,775 22.8% 334,902 272,775 22.8%
Jaguar 0 0 - 0 0 -
Land Rover 0 0 - 0 0 -
Jaguar Land Rover N.A.* 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mazda N.A. 83,258 67,670 23.0% 83,258 67,670 23.0%
McLaren* 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mercedes-Benz USA 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. 0 0 - 0 0 -
Infiniti 19,071 25,558 -25.4% 19,071 25,558 -25.4%
Nissan 266,482 232,048 14.8% 266,482 232,048 14.8%
Nissan Group 285,553 257,606 10.8% 285,553 257,606 10.8%
Nissan/Mitsubishi 0 0 - 0 0 -
Alfa Romeo 0 0 - 0 0 -
Chrysler 0 0 - 0 0 -
Dodge 0 0 - 0 0 -
Fiat 0 0 - 0 0 -
Jeep 0 0 - 0 0 -
Maserati* 0 0 - 0 0 -
Ram 0 0 - 0 0 -
Stellantis 0 0 - 0 0 -
Subaru of America 0 0 - 0 0 -
Tesla Motors* 0 0 - 0 0 -
Lexus 74,253 56,345 31.8% 74,253 56,345 31.8%
Toyota 528,813 439,402 20.3% 528,813 439,402 20.3%
Toyota Motor N.A. 603,066 495,747 21.6% 603,066 495,747 21.6%
Audi 0 0 - 0 0 -
Bentley 0 0 - 0 0 -
Lamborghini* 0 0 - 0 0 -
Porsche 0 0 - 0 0 -
VW 0 0 - 0 0 -
VW Group Of America 0 0 - 0 0 -
Volvo Cars USA 0 0 - 0 0 -
Other** 0 0 - 0 0 -
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE 1,946,185 1,710,230 13.8% 1,946,185 1,710,230 13.8%
*Estimate
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

Toyota Motor Corp. sales rebounded sharply and Kia and Hyundai Kia set U.S. records last month, signaling the industry’s robust advance from a pandemic-wracked early 2020.

At Toyota Motor, March sales rose 87 percent from a year earlier, while volume more than doubled at brands including Hyundai, Mazda and Lexus. Even long-struggling Nissan managed an increase in the first quarter.

The gains reflected a mix of market strength as well as comparisons to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic almost instantly shut down showrooms and consumer demand across the U.S.

This year, a new round of government stimulus is padding consumers’ pockets, while employment and economic activity continue to bounce back as more Americans get vaccinated, even as supply chain woes disrupt output.

"Consumer confidence and spending will continue to increase due to stimulus, rising vaccination rates and the progressive reopening of the economy,” Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors, said in a statement. “Auto demand should remain strong throughout the year.”


 

Company by company

GM said first-quarter sales rose 3.7 percent on strong retail and light-truck volume. Deliveries increased 11 percent at GMC, 35 percent at Buick and 23 percent at Cadillac. They slipped 1.9 percent at Chevrolet on weaker sales of cars and Silverado pickups.

Retail sales jumped 19 percent and fleet shipments fell 35 percent during the quarter, GM said.

Toyota’s monthly surge was fueled by an 84 percent jump at the Toyota division and a 113 percent gain at Lexus. With car deliveries rising 6.4 percent and light-truck demand up 30 percent, Toyota Motors' first-quarter sales jumped 22 percent.

Nissan Motor Co. said first-quarter sales rose 11 percent, with the Nissan brand up 15 percent and Infiniti off 25 percent. The automaker's car volume rose 6 percent and light trucks advanced 14 percent.

March volume rose 47 percent to 66,523 at Kia and 16 percent for the quarter.

Hyundai, meanwhile, soared 115 percent to 75,403, including a monthly record for retail deliveries. Fleet volume was off 58 percent. Hyundai sales rose 28 percent for the quarter.

At Hyundai’s Genesis, the new GV80 crossover continued to outpace the combined sales of the luxury brand's three sedans. The result: a 108 percent increase in first-quarter volume, to 8,222. March sales more than tripled.

The VW brand reported first-quarter sales of 90,853, up 21 percent, on robust crossover deliveries.

Volume increased 104 percent at Mazda last month, helping the automaker to a 23 percent gain for the latest quarter.

March, Q1 outlook

March U.S. light-vehicle deliveries are forecast to rise sharply – as much as 50 percent -- according to analysts at Cox Automotive, J.D. Power-LMC and TrueCar.

First-quarter sales are projected to rise 8 percent. That’s despite falling inventories caused by a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, which has forced automakers to idle output.

Other automakers will report March and first-quarter results later today, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover next week.

Light trucks continue to drive the market, with retail demand offsetting weak fleet shipments. First-quarter retail  sales are projected to tally 3.16 million, the second highest level for the quarter, J.D. Power said.
 

SAAR

The seasonally adjusted sales rate for March is expected to rebound to 16.4 million to 16.5 million, forecasters say, up from 11.39 million in March 2020, when the pandemic took root, and 15.88 million in February.

GM on Thursday estimated the retail SAAR in the first quarter of 2021 was 14.6 million and the total light-vehicle SAAR was 16.7 million.

The SAAR bottomed out early in the pandemic at 8.74 million in April 2020 and has steadily recovered, remaining well over 15 million since September – and often topping 16 million.

Incentives

Discounts continue to fall amid tight inventories and healthy retail demand for crossovers, SUVs and pickups. The average manufacturer incentive per vehicle in March was on pace to total $3,527, a decrease of $888 from a year ago, J.D. Power said. Among major automakers, only Subaru had higher first-quarter incentives, according to TrueCar. And Hyundai was the only company with higher discounts in March. (See charts below)

Inventory remains a major headwind heading into the key spring selling season.

According to Cox Automotive, current supplies at dealerships total 2.67 million cars and light trucks, down approximately 20,000 units from last week and the lowest point since mid-January. Stockpiles are 21 percent lower than this time last year. And days’ supply has dropped for four straight weeks and now stands at 67 days.

“The rate of sales is outpacing the industry’s replacement rate and will for the foreseeable future. We are looking at a lean situation in April,” Cox Automotive senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said this week. “The biggest problem will be pickup trucks. With limited availability, some customers may wait to purchase or buy something else.”

Toyota, Land Rover, GMC, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Chevrolet and Mini were among the brands with the lowest stockpiles, Cox Automotive said, while Buick, Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Jeep, VW and Dodge stockpiles were the highest in the industry.  

Q1 2021 incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 YOY % change QOQ % change
BMW $5,058 $5,943 $5,409 -15% -6.5%
Daimler $4,015 $6,114 $4,795 -34% -16%
Stellantis $3,562 $4,696 $4,661 -24% -24%
Ford $4,818 $5,587 $4,631 -14% 4%
GM $2,296 $2,586 $4,102 -11% -44%
Honda $2,342 $2,863 $2,548 -18% -8.1%
Hyundai $2,671 $3,730 $2,705 -28% -1.2%
Kia $3,854 $4,766 $3,896 -19% -1.1%
Nissan $4,519 $5,037 $4,671 -10% -3.3%
Subaru $1,349 $1,335 $1,575 1.1% -14%
Toyota $2,596 $2,661 $2,714 -2.4% -4.3%
Volkswagen Group $3,981 $4,443 $4,300 -10% -7.4%
Industry $3,490 $4,130 $3,912 -16% -11%
Source: TrueCar
Odds, ends
  • There were 26 selling days last month, one more than in March 2020.
  • The average number of days a new vehicle sat on a dealer lot before being sold last month was on pace to fall to 53 days, down 20 days from March 2020, J.D. Power said.
  • Fleet sales are expected to total 180,200 in March, down 33 percent from March 2020 and off 51 percent from March 2019, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 12 percent of all light-vehicle sales, down from 26 percent a year ago.
  • The average price of a new vehicle was on pace to reach a first-quarter record of $37,314 — up nearly $3,000 from a year earlier and more than $4,000 higher than in the first quarter of 2019, J.D. Power said.
March incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit
March 2021 forecast		 Incentive per unit
March 2020		 February 2021 % change
vs March 2020		 % change
vs February 2021
BMW $4,825 $6,318 $5,238 -23.6% -7.9%
Daimler $3,799 $5,722 $3,948 -33.6% -3.8%
Ford $3,144 $4,024 $3,388 -21.9% -7.2%
GM $4,982 $5,306 $4,533 -6.1% 9.9%
Honda $2,193 $2,715 $2,365 -19.3% -7.3%
Hyundai $2,266 $2,204 $2,268 2.8% -0.1%
Kia $2,454 $3,863 $2,677 -36.5% -8.3%
Nissan $3,514 $4,697 $3,758 -25.2% -6.5%
Stellantis $4,345 $4,956 $4,628 -12.3% -6.1%
Subaru $1,273 $1,607 $1,321 -20.8% -3.6%
Toyota $2,625 $2,659 $2,548 -1.3% 3.0%
Volkswagen Group $4,100 $4,502 $3,714 -8.9% 10.4%
Industry $3,351 $4,024 $3,429 -17% -2.3%
Source: TrueCar
Quotable

“Higher-earning consumers aren’t holding back on purchasing bigger, more expensive vehicles, and dealers and automakers are holding firm on pricing because they can. These aren’t great market conditions for bargain shoppers, but consumers who have the advantage of a trade-in toward their next purchase might be able to look forward to getting a bit more for their vehicle than usual as demand for used cars continues to run high.”


 -- Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights

