Toyota, Honda, Subaru post July sales gains as Detroit 3 abandon monthly reports

Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia posted higher U.S. sales in July while Nissan and Mazda fell in the first monthly sales report without a Detroit 3 participant.

Hyundai’s 12 percent increase marked its 12 straight monthly advance. At Toyota Motor Sales and American Honda, gains at the mainstream brands offset declines in their luxury units.  Nissan and its Infiniti unit were both down as the company continued to scale back its incentive offerings. 

July marks a new era for U.S. sales results tallied by Automotive News as Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles join General Motors in abandoning monthly reports in favor of quarterly. The absence of companies representing 45 percent of U.S. sales will undercut the value of the monthly data as a barometer of the industry’s health.  

Industry sales had fallen each month through June, and most forecasts indicated July would be down as well.  

GM went to quarterly reports last year, abandoning a tradition that begin with the demise of 10-day reports in the early 1990s. Ford stopped public release of its numbers this year while continuing to issue figures to the Automotive News Data Center. FCA will next report in October, at the close of the third quarter.

At Honda, July volume rose 1.9 percent to 141,296 units, with sales up 2.5 percent at the Honda division but slipping 3.7 percent at Acura. American Honda, ending two straight months of declines, said total light-truck demand increased 2.1 percent while car deliveries edged up 1.8 percent in July.

Honda brand light-truck sales, benefiting from the new Passport and higher CR-V and Ridgeline demand, rose 3.1 percent to 68,778, setting a record for the month, the company said.

July volume rose 0.4 percent at the Toyota division but slipped 1.5 percent at Lexus. Overall, Toyota Motor's car deliveries rose 3.6 percent while truck demand slipped 1.7 percent.

At Nissan, which continues to reduce incentive spending and fleet business, volume dropped 9.1 percent, with car deliveries sliding 25 percent. Sales dropped 8.9 percent at the Nissan brand and 11 percent at Infiniti, extending the luxury brand's losing streak to seven months.

Subaru, with new and redesigned crossovers and cars, extended its streak of year over year monthly gains to 92 with a 7.9 percent rise in July volume.

Hyundai's U.S. light-vehicle sales advanced 12 percent in July, helped by higher retail demand driven by new and redesigned crossovers. It was the 12 consecutive month of year over year gains for the brand.

Retail deliveries rose 5 percent in July, Hyundai said, and fleet sales represented 10 percent of volume, or roughly 5,700 units.

In a market increasingly propelled by light trucks, Hyundai is benefiting from the introduction of new and redesigned crossovers: the Santa Fe, Kona and Palisade. Hyundai said retail demand for three crossovers -- Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona -- rose by 11 percent or more last month.

Volume edged up 0.6 percent at Kia and the VW brand produced it's fifth straight gain, but smallest of the year, with a 2.2 percent increase.

Mazda posted its 13th straight monthly decline with a 3.5 percent dip in July volume. Sales of both the Mazda3 and Mazda6 plunged more than 30 percent.

Among other automakers, sales dropped 13 percent at Mitsubishi and 34 percent at Mini. At other luxury brands, sales rose 4.7 percent at BMW, 4 percent at Land Rover, 7 percent at Jaguar and 158 percent at Genesis. 

Market cools

U.S. light-vehicle demand may cool for the seventh straight month in July. Across the industry, U.S. deliveries dropped 2.4 percent in the first half, with weaker retail demand offset by higher fleet sales.

Higher interest rates and rising transaction prices are undermining showroom traffic, analysts say, even as overall U.S. economic and job growth continues, though at a slower rate.

Average new-vehicle retail transaction prices, driven by the steady consumer shift from cars to light trucks, continue to rise, and were on track to reach $33,065 last month, up sharply from $31,767 in July 2018, J.D. Power estimates.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, July & YTD

Fiat Chrysler is joining Ford and GM in ending monthly U.S. sales reports. They all now release quarterly. Automotive News will continue to report on automakers that issue monthly sales data.

  July
2019		 July
2018		 %
change		 7 mos.
2019		 7 mos.
2018		 %
change
BMW 23,015 21,982 4.70% 179,455 175,368 2.30%
Mini 2,827 4,296 -34.20% 20,410 26,932 -24.20%
Rolls-Royce* 110 108 1.90% 770 755 2.00%
BMW of N.A. 25,952 26,386 -1.60% 200,635 203,055 -1.20%
Acura 12,759 13,247 -3.70% 86,526 85,900 0.70%
Honda 128,537 125,355 2.50% 831,765 840,526 -1.00%
American Honda Motor Co. 141,296 138,602 1.90% 918,291 926,426 -0.90%
Genesis 1,586 615 157.90% 11,593 7,877 47.20%
Hyundai brand 57,340 51,137 12.10% 390,668 378,923 3.10%
Hyundai Motor America 58,926 51,752 13.90% 402,261 386,800 4.00%
Kia Motors America 53,405 53,112 0.60% 358,249 346,675 3.30%
Hyundai-Kia 112,331 104,864 7.10% 760,510 733,475 3.70%
Jaguar - - - - - -
Land Rover - - - - - -
Jaguar Land Rover N.A. - - - - - -
Mazda N.A. 23,292 24,125 -3.50% 161,847 188,049 -13.90%
McLaren* 180 106 69.80% 1,386 786 76.30%
Mercedes-Benz 27,490 22,955 19.80% 190,911 198,713 -3.90%
Smart USA 56 103 -45.60% 552 753 -26.70%
Mercedes-Benz USA 27,546 23,058 19.50% 191,463 199,466 -4.00%
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. 8,613 9,950 -13.40% 79,710 77,277 3.10%
Infiniti 8,660 9,747 -11.20% 71,718 81,917 -12.50%
Nissan 90,220 99,045 -8.90% 744,198 807,570 -7.80%
Nissan Group 98,880 108,792 -9.10% 815,916 889,487 -8.30%
Nissan/Mitsubishi 107,493 118,742 -9.50% 895,626 966,764 -7.40%
Subaru of America 64,106 59,426 7.90% 403,631 382,286 5.60%
Lexus 25,025 25,403 -1.50% 160,760 160,403 0.20%
Scion - - - - 2 -100.00%
Toyota 184,179 183,367 0.40% 1,200,552 1,237,676 -3.00%
Toyota/Scion 184,179 183,367 0.40% 1,200,552 1,237,678 -3.00%
Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. 209,204 208,770 0.20% 1,361,312 1,398,081 -2.60%
Audi - - - - - -
Bentley* 169 165 2.40% 1,183 1,147 3.10%
Lamborghini* 232 125 85.60% 1,624 875 85.60%
Porsche - - - - - -
VW 31,188 30,520 2.20% 215,796 203,418 6.10%
VW Group Of America 31,589 30,810 2.50% 218,603 205,440 6.40%
Volvo Cars N.A. - - - - - -
Other** 328 321 2.20% 2,296 2,247 2.20%
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE 743,317 735,210 1.10% 5,115,600 5,206,075 -1.70%
*Estimates.
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized pace of sales is forecast to come in at 16.6 million, based on average estimates from J.D. Power/LMC Automotive, ALG, Edmunds and Cox Automotive.

If the forecast holds, it will mark the fourth month this year the SAAR has dropped below 17 million. The sales pace came in at 17.29 million in June and 16.73 million in July 2018. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to update and release today new seasonal factors used to the calculate the SAAR.

Discounts

Incentive spending projections were mixed last month, with J.D. Power estimating average spiffs rose to $4,074 from $3,849 while ALG estimates that discounts dropped 2.6 percent to $3,671. (See chart below.) But with inventories starting to stack up on many dealer lots, some automakers enticed consumers with sweeter deals, notably on older stock. Lincoln offered zero percent financing and deferred up to three initial monthly payments on select 2019 models. Honda dangled 36 monthly lease payments as low as $169, and $2,799 due at signing, on some 2019 Civic models.

July incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit July 2019 forecast Incentive per unit July 2018 YOY % change
BMW $5,981 $5,783 3.4%
Daimler $5,388 $5,267 2.3%
FCA $4,679 $4,458 4.9%
Ford $4,528 $4,629 -2.2%
GM $5,058 $4,948 2.2%
Honda $2,017 $1,935 4.2%
Hyundai $2,716 $2,946 -7.8%
Kia $3,543 $4,313 -17.8%
Nissan $3,904 $4,068 -4.0%
Subaru $1,473 $1,621 -9.1%
Toyota $2,388 $2,633 -9.3%
Volkswagen Group $3,562 $3,839 -7.2%
Industry $3,671 $3,768 -2.6%
Source: ALG

Odds, ends

  • There were 25 selling days last month, one more than July 2018.
  • New vehicles are lingering on dealer lots more often, J.D. Power says. Days to turn, or the average number of days a new vehicle sits on a dealer lot before being sold to a retail customer, was 73 through July 21, up 6 days from July 2018.
  • Fleet deliveries are expected to total 218,900 in July, down 0.4 percent from July 2018, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 16 percent of total light-vehicle sales, up from 15 percent last year.
  • The average interest rate for a new-vehicle loan dropped for the third month in a row in July, hitting its lowest level of 2019, Edmunds said. The annual percentage rate on new financed vehicles averaged 5.8 percent in July, compared to 6 percent in June. And 35 percent of shoppers who financed a new vehicle in July received an interest rate below 4 percent, compared to 31 percent of buyers who financed purchases in June.

Quotable

"July sales in total are coming near where we expected – a slightly slower pace than the YTD average. Clearly, the market remains on solid ground and buyers are still in the new-car market even with higher prices. Strong sales of some small cars may suggest that affordability shoppers have not abandoned the new-vehicle market. Given the strength of used-vehicle prices, and supply constraints limiting selection, more interest in lower-priced new vehicles is not surprising."

     -- Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive

“There are signals that auto sales in the second half of 2019 are poised to outperform expectations. While trade risk remains a threat, transaction prices continue to rise and economic growth is moderating, sales in the second half of the year could outperform expectations consistent with strength in the previous five years.”

    -- Jeff Schuster head of global vehicle forecasts at LMC Automotive

