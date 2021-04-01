Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia cap solid Q1 with March surges

Toyota Motor Corp. sales rebounded sharply and American Honda, Subaru, Kia and Hyundai set U.S. records last month, signaling the industry’s robust advance from a pandemic-wracked early 2020, even as supply chain woes disrupt output.
First-quarter volume rose at General Motors and edged up 0.6 percent at Ford Motor Co. and 5 percent at FCA US.
At Toyota Motor, March sales rose 87 percent from a year earlier, while volume more than doubled at brands including Acura, Subaru, Hyundai, Mazda and Lexus. Even long-struggling Nissan managed an increase in the first quarter. And American Honda's record March volume -- 148,538 cars and light trucks -- was 93 percent higher than a year earlier.
The gains reflect a mix of market strength as well as favorable comparisons to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic almost instantly shut down showrooms and consumer demand across the U.S.
This year, a new round of government stimulus is padding household finances, while employment and economic activity continue to bounce back as more Americans get vaccinated.
"Consumer confidence and spending will continue to increase due to stimulus, rising vaccination rates and the progressive reopening of the economy,” Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors, said in a statement. “Auto demand should remain strong throughout the year.”