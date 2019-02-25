Toyota hikes 2020 Corolla sedan model prices $800-$2,570

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Toyota Motor Corp. is boosting prices on the retooled 2020 Corolla sedan by $800 to $2,570 — depending on the trim level — to reflect additional standard and optional safety equipment, as well as a carryover engine and available new engine that deliver more horsepower and better fuel economy.

The base 2020 Corolla sedan will start at $20,430. The Corolla LE will rise by $815 to $20,880 and pricing on the Corolla SE will increase by $1,305 to $22,880. The top-of-the line Corolla XSE will retail for $26,380, up from $23,810. All prices include a $930 destination charge.

Toyota said the first-ever Corolla hybrid will start at $23,880, including shipping.

The Corolla L, LE and XLE will continue to come standard with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission. Toyota has raised the horsepower on the 1.8-liter engine by seven to 139, while improving fuel economy.

The Corolla SE and XSE will come standard with an all-new 2.0-liter engine with 169 hp and a CVT. It's billed as one of the most powerful engines ever offered in a Corolla. (In the early 2000s, Toyota offered a Corolla XRS with 170 hp.)

All 2020 Corolla models will come standard with an expanded suite of safety features dubbed Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: Precollision warning with vehicle and pedestrian detection in day and low light, bicycle detection in day, lane departure alert with steering assist, road edge detection, automatic high beams, lane trace assist and road sign alert.

All Corollas will also come standard with rear seat belt warnings, backup camera, multilink rear suspension, active cornering assist and be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa, they will also have Wi-Fi connectivity.

"We've added more features to make Corolla even more fun and convenient as a first car," said Ed Laukes, Toyota Division head of marketing.

The 2019 Corolla hatchback went on sale last year; the 2020 Corolla sedan and hybrid go on sale this week.

U.S. sales of the Corolla slipped 9 percent to 280,886 last year amid a broad, steady decline in sedan sales across the industry. But it remains a top seller in the subcompact car segment, just behind the Honda Civic, and a key entry point to the Toyota brand, even as consumers bail out of small cars in favor of similar-sized crossovers.