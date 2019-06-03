Toyota, FCA, Nissan, Subaru sales rise behind light trucks

FCA US, Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Corp. and Subaru posted higher U.S. sales in May behind another strong month for light-truck demand. Sales slipped 4.9 percent at Honda Motor Co. on weaker car deliveries.

At Toyota, deliveries increased 3.2 percent with light truck volume rising 4.9 percent. Toyota snapped a six-month losing streak with the May results.

Volume rose 4.1 percent at the Toyota division but dropped 3.4 percent at Lexus. And overall car sales, a weak spot all year for the company and other automakers, edged up 0.4 percent, on a 21 percent increase in Camry deliveries, Toyota reported.

Fiat Chrysler's May U.S. sales rose 2 percent, with a 29 percent rise in Ram volume offsetting a seven percent decline at Jeep, a 26 percent dip at Chrysler, a 29 percent drop at Fiat and a 34 percent decline at Alfa Romeo. Deliveries rose 3 percent at Dodge.

The company said fleet shipments represented 31 percent of volume -- or about 67,800 cars and light trucks -- last month. May ended a three-month sales skid at FCA after 11 consecutive gains dating back to March 2018.

Sales edged up 0.1 percent at Nissan Motor, with volume up 1.1 percent at the Nissan division but down 10 percent at Infiniti.

American Honda said volume fell 5.9 percent at the Honda division but rose 5.7 percent at Acura, with car deliveries down 7 percent or more at each brand.

At Subaru, volume rose 6.4 percent to 63,972 last month behind strong demand for crossovers, notably the all-new Ascent and Outback, extending the company's year over year streak of monthly gains to 90.

It was the first May that Subaru's U.S. sales also topped 60,000.

Among other automakers, May volume dropped 21 percent to 9,750 at Mitsubishi.

The tally for U.S. new light-vehicle sales had been expected to decline for a fifth straight month after other automakers report results later today.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales in May is forecast to come in at 16.9 million, based on analysts polled by Bloomberg. That would be down from 17.26 million in May 2018 but up from April’s 16.41 million pace.

It would also mark the fourth month this year the SAAR has slipped below 17 million, a sign that the U.S. market continues to cool after four straight years of sales above 17 million units.

May, among the top months for U.S. auto sales in terms of volume, is also often a harbinger of how the rest of the year will play out. In May of 2018, the industry chalked up a 4.7 percent gain before finishing the year in the plus column.

U.S. new-vehicle deliveries this year fell 3 percent through April, with softer retail volume offset by higher fleet shipments.