Toyota, FCA, Nissan, Subaru sales rise behind light trucks

FCA US, Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Corp. and Subaru posted higher U.S. sales in May behind another strong month for light-truck demand. Sales slipped 4.9 percent at Honda Motor Co. on weaker car deliveries.

At Toyota, deliveries increased 3.2 percent with light truck volume rising 4.9 percent. Toyota snapped a six-month losing streak with the May results.

Volume rose 4.1 percent at the Toyota division but dropped 3.4 percent at Lexus. And overall car sales, a weak spot all year for the company and other automakers, edged up 0.4 percent, on a 21 percent increase in Camry deliveries, Toyota reported.

Fiat Chrysler's May U.S. sales rose 2 percent, with a 29 percent rise in Ram volume offsetting a seven percent decline at Jeep, a 26 percent dip at Chrysler, a 29 percent drop at Fiat and a 34 percent decline at Alfa Romeo. Deliveries rose 3 percent at Dodge.

The company said fleet shipments represented 31 percent of volume -- or about 67,800 cars and light trucks -- last month. May ended a three-month sales skid at FCA after 11 consecutive gains dating back to March 2018.

Sales edged up 0.1 percent at Nissan Motor, with volume up 1.1 percent at the Nissan division but down 10 percent at Infiniti.

American Honda said volume fell 5.9 percent at the Honda division but rose 5.7 percent at Acura, with car deliveries down 7 percent or more at each brand.

At Subaru, volume rose 6.4 percent to 63,972 last month behind strong demand for crossovers, notably the all-new Ascent and Outback, extending the company's year over year streak of monthly gains to 90.

It was the first May that Subaru's U.S. sales also topped 60,000.

Among other automakers, May volume dropped 21 percent to 9,750 at Mitsubishi.

The tally for U.S. new light-vehicle sales had been expected to decline for a fifth straight month after other automakers report results later today.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales in May is forecast to come in at 16.9 million, based on analysts polled by Bloomberg. That would be down from 17.26 million in May 2018 but up from April’s 16.41 million pace.

It would also mark the fourth month this year the SAAR has slipped below 17 million, a sign that the U.S. market continues to cool after four straight years of sales above 17 million units.

May, among the top months for U.S. auto sales in terms of volume, is also often a harbinger of how the rest of the year will play out. In May of 2018, the industry chalked up a 4.7 percent gain before finishing the year in the plus column.

U.S. new-vehicle deliveries this year fell 3 percent through April, with softer retail volume offset by higher fleet shipments.

Mixed signals

Even against the backdrop of generous discounts, a strong economy, increasing wages and healthy job growth, rising new-vehicle prices, higher lease payments and growing supplies of late-model used vehicles are undermining retail demand, analysts say.

The University of Michigan’s monthly survey of U.S. consumer sentiment showed buying conditions for large household durable goods, notably cars, fell to its lowest level in four years in May. There was a big drop in sentiment toward big-ticket purchases in the last two weeks of the month, the survey showed, when the prospect of U.S. tariffs on imports dominated business- news cycles.

“Pressures on the auto industry continue to mount,” said Jeff Schuster, head of forecasting at LMC Automotive. “Chief among these is vehicle affordability … which outweighs the strong economy and record-high consumer sentiment that otherwise should portend continued growth in U.S. auto sales. Despite these positives, some consumers have decided to either forego a new-vehicle purchase by remaining in their existing vehicle or else have shifted to the used-vehicle market.”

But in a separate monthly report on consumer confidence by The Conference Board, buying plans for cars, homes and major appliances all increased in May. The share of respondents planning a car purchase within six months climbed to an all-time high going back to the 1960s.

Automaker outlook

Ahead of today’s reports, Hyundai-Kia was the only major automaker forecast to post a gain in May volume. Sales were forecast to decline 3.7 percent at General Motors, 6.4 percent at Ford, 5.9 percent at FCA, 0.5 percent at Toyota, 1.3 percent at Honda and 6.2 percent at Nissan, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Deals and discounts

The average incentive on a new-vehicle rose to $3,722 in the early weeks of May from $3,697 a year earlier, J.D. Power said. ALG said incentives dropped 10 percent to $3,359 last month, with Nissan and the Detroit 3 among the biggest spenders. Nissan and Honda hiked discounts in May, while Ford, GM and Toyota pared spending, JPMorgan analysts said.

Odds, ends

  • There were 26 selling days last month, the same as in May 2018.
  • Pickups, SUVs, crossovers and other light trucks accounted for 70.8 percent of new-vehicle retail sales through May 19, the highest level ever for the month, J.D. Power said.
  • Days to turn, the average number of days a new vehicle sat on a dealer lot before being sold to a retail customer, was 74 days through May 12, up 5 days from last year, said J.D. Power.
  • New-vehicle inventory has exceeded 4 million units every month in 2019, near peak levels dating back to 2000, according to the Automotive News Data Center.
  • Fleet sales are expected to total 332,000 units in May, up 1.9 percent from May 2018, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 21 percent of total light-vehicle sales, up 0.8 percentage points from last year.

Quotable

“Despite the increase in discounts, the industry continues to exhibit reasonable incentive discipline. Spending as a percentage of MSRP remains below the 10 percent threshold at 9.1 percent.” -- Thomas King, head of data and analytics at J.D. Power

“It’s going to be an up-and-down year. Automakers are still figuring out how to balance supply with declining demand, but incentive budgets aren’t big enough for dealers to offer deep discounts on a consistent basis. And when those bargains go away, so do the shoppers.” -- Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis at Edmunds

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

May incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit May 2019 forecast Incentive per unit May 2018 YOY % change
BMW $5,481 $5,583 -1.8%
Daimler $5,212 $6,055 -13.9%
FCA $4,157 $4,465 -6.9%
Ford $3,867 $4,355 -11.2%
GM $4,628 $5,330 -13.2%
Honda $1,886 $1,883 0.2%
Hyundai $2,562 $2,807 -8.7%
Kia $3,269 $3,833 -14.7%
Nissan $3,554 $3,665 -3.0%
Subaru $1,451 $1,464 -0.9%
Toyota $2,060 $2,222 -7.3%
Volkswagen Group $3,516 $3,903 -9.9%
Industry $3,359 $3,736 -10.1%
Source: ALG
