Toyota beats GM in Q2 U.S. sales, but it's not 'sustainable'

Toyota's first-ever quarterly besting of General Motors in sales might be repeatable, but it isn't sustainable for the Japanese automaker, says Bob Carter, head of sales for Toyota Motor North America.
In the second quarter, Toyota narrowly outsold GM on the domestic automaker's home turf — 688,812 to 683,696 — in a second quarter defined by inventory woes and supply disruptions amid strong demand in a fast-growing economy.
"I think that it's not a sustainable position, to be perfectly frank, and that's not a stated goal," Carter told reporters on a video conference call last week. "We have our plans; we work our plans. I think it's an acknowledgment, though, to our teams largely in Ann Arbor in purchasing and R&D that have enabled us to, frankly, maneuver not only through the semiconductors situation, but the supply chain disruptions everywhere within the industry."