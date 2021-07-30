Toyota beats GM in Q2 U.S. sales, but it's not 'sustainable'

Carter said those teams have been "masterful in the way that they've managed supply chains, and the demand is there for the entire industry. The ones who can [mitigate] these supply chain disruptions the best are tending to produce the results. But clearly, to be frank with you, this is a moment in time. As supply chains stabilize for everyone, I think we'll go back to more historical share."

Carter's comments came as he and fellow Toyota executive Chris Reynolds detailed the struggles the Japanese automaker and the rest of the industry are enduring to meet exceptionally strong consumer retail demand amid production disruptions.

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive estimated last week that U.S. dealerships had 932,000 vehicles in stock for retail sale, compared with 3.1 million two years ago. Carter said Toyota and Lexus dealers began July with just 38,000 vehicles in inventory, about a seven-day supply.

Carter said consumer retail demand was the strongest he had ever seen, and he predicted that tight inventories might last almost a year more.

"It will take a little time — maybe into the second quarter of 2022 — before we see inventories start to stabilize to match demand again," Carter said, adding that consumer demand will likely remain robust at least three or four more months.