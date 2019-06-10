Toyota amps up U.S. EV plans to join new ‘surge'

TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. is gearing up for another run at the U.S. electric vehicle market, possibly starting with a crossover developed jointly with Subaru.

The two Japanese carmakers said last week they will jointly develop a dedicated EV platform and build a C-segment crossover on it that each company will sell separately.

The announcement was part of a messaging blitz by Toyota that it intends to amp up EV deployment and even introduce a solid-state battery by next summer. Toyota said it expects to get half its global sales — roughly equal to 5.5 million units — from electrified vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of the 2030 goal it had floated in December 2017.

Pure EVs are expected to account for fewer than 1 million of those.