Toyota already hard at it designing a spectrum of future EVs

"The cars that you are looking at right now, many of them will be launched into the market very soon," he said of the battery electric vehicles. "Are we really backward looking in terms of BEVs?"

Toyoda said the presentation previewed 30 EV models his company will sell globally by 2030. And in answer to critics who have said that Toyota is moving too slow in the field, Toyoda targeted annual sales of 3.5 million EVs by the end of the decade, up from an earlier target of 2 million. Some 1 million of the new EVs will carry the Lexus logo, as the company's premium marque transitions to being electric-only in the U.S., Europe and China.

"Some people say Toyota is not interested in EVs — that's what we hear a lot," Toyoda said. "But when you think of the volume [of EVs] we are talking about, it's a huge volume."

Toyota wants to deliver that volume with a wide range of nameplates. The full-lineup approach contrasts with that of new EV entrants such as Tesla, which has managed to generate global volume of 1 million by selling only four nameplates.

But other critics doubt the wisdom of adding such cost and complexity while breaking into the new segment.

Nissan Motor Co. and partners Renault and Mitsubishi were questioned about this in January when they announced plans to launch 35 EVs across the alliance in the next five years.