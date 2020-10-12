Top-dollar subbrands boost GMC over Cadillac

GMC, whose vehicles were often criticized in the era of Old GM as being just dressed-up Chevrolets, has grown in recent years into a "stealth luxury brand" that appeals to a wider swath of the market than the legacy competitors in that space, said Jeff Schuster, president of the Americas operation and global vehicle forecasting at LMC Automotive.

"Having the luxury features and content in a brand that isn't necessarily thought of as luxury is appealing to some buyers," Schuster said. "It's addressing part of the market that wasn't getting fully addressed previously. Consumers are gravitating toward these subbrands."

GMC's profile will rise further next year with the Hummer electric pickup, giving the clunky gas-guzzler of the 2000s new life as GM's first electric pickup. GMC has confirmed plans for an SUV bearing the Hummer name as well, tapping into its subbrand savvy.

GM plans to unveil the Hummer pickup, which it's calling "the world's first all-electric supertruck," during the TV broadcast of Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 20.

GMC will complete its rollout of AT4 in 2021 by offering it on the Terrain compact crossover. AT4, which was introduced in 2018 on the Sierra full-size pickup and added to everything else except the Terrain this year, has become the brand's fastest-turning trim.

Customers are so enthused about Denalis and AT4s that they'll pay sticker price, Churchill said. The trouble is overcoming inventory shortages created by last year's UAW strike and two months of production lost to the pandemic in the spring.

"It's not even a question," he said of buyers' willingness to pay what GM is asking. "It's a matter of who has them."