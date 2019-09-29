MISSING THE WAVE
Titan trails the pickup pack, but Nissan isn't giving up
Nissan is spending $230 million to freshen the Titan in hopes of goosing its tiny share of the booming U.S. full-size pickup market.
It's a challenge, but Nissan is not giving up.
The Titan, four years into its second generation, receives a more powerful V-8 engine, updated design and a suite of safety technologies.
Nissan hopes the updates will help lift the Titan from last place in the segment. In an era of booming U.S. pickup sales, Nissan has missed the wave.
In the first six months of the year, the Titan had only a 1.5 percent share of the full-size pickup segment, with sales of 18,026. Its one true rival, the Toyota Tundra, secured a 4.6 percent share and sold three times the Titan's volume.
The segment is dominated by the Detroit 3, which combined to hold an almost 94 percent share and sell 1.1 million units in those six months.
Despite the bleak business scenario, Nissan executives say they remain committed to the segment.
"We want to be part of it," said Tiago Castro, Nissan Division's director of light commercial vehicles. He noted that the U.S. full-size pickup segment is "gigantic." In 2018, 2.4 million of the trucks were sold in the U.S. "We believe there is a lot of opportunity," Castro said.
There's also profit in the Titan for the automaker and its dealers, despite the truck's last-in-class position.
"The Titan is crucial to dealer profitability," said Tyler Slade, co-owner of Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne in suburban Salt Lake City. Titans account for about 20 percent of Slade's sales.
"I've got to sell a lot of $18,000 Versas to make the same return as on a single $50,000 Titan," Slade said.
Titan's long uphill climb
Milestones in Nissan's efforts to compete in the full-size pickup segment:
2001: After years of pleading by U.S. retailers, Nissan commits to entering the segment, building a $1.4 billion assembly plant in Canton, Miss., to produce the pickup.
2003: Titan launches. Nissan seeks a 5% segment share.
2005: Titan sales peak at 86,945, a 3.5% segment share.
2008: Nissan arranges for a 2nd-generation Titan to be shared with Chrysler's Ram pickup and built at Chrysler's plant in Saltillo, Mexico. Titan sales are just 34,053.
2009: Nissan and financially imperiled Chrysler cancel their plan, leaving Nissan without a new Titan and requiring Nissan's U.S. execs to reconvince the company that a 2nd generation is viable.
2013: Nissan hires the head of Fiat Chrysler's truck business, Fred Diaz, as head of U.S. sales and marketing.
2015: Nissan introduces a new Titan, vowing to better compete in the segment. The redesigned Titan will include a heavy-duty XD version, a V-8 diesel option, multiple cab configurations and a model aimed at price-sensitive fleet customers.
2017: Nissan steps up dealer training on how to sell in the segment.
2018: With all models on the market, Titan reaches 50,459 sales, ?a 2.1% segment share.
2019: Nissan says it will discontinue the diesel and certain other versions of the Titan.
And it's not just the showroom that keeps Nissan hanging on. Service department revenue from the Titan is triple that of other Nissan vehicles, the dealer said.
On the cost side, Nissan can continue to make a business case for the Titan, which shares a platform with its midsize pickup, the Frontier. Moreover, the Titan is also part of a global program, with Nissan expecting to sell the truck in China and other markets.
It just has to figure out how to scratch out a bigger corner of the rich U.S. market.
Nissan has avoided going head-to-head with the Detroit 3. The brawny Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 essentially own the market for building contractors and ranchers. Instead, the Titan is marketed to suburban dads who might be looking to tow a boat or trailer in a comfortable ride.
About 85 percent of Titan buyers use the vehicle for personal use, rather than as a work truck, Castro said.
That approach might not offer the truck- market cred that Chevrolet and Ford generate with commercials about work-site muscle and cargo bed toughness. But Nissan is tapping a potentially rich vein, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds. Recreational and personal truck use has fueled pickup sales in recent years.
"Trucks are increasingly becoming SUVs with a small bed," Caldwell said. "Eighty percent are crew cabs."
The 2020 Nissan Titan is equipped to appeal to weekend warriors.
Nissan has improved the vehicle's fuel efficiency and ride quality by adding a nine-speed transmission. Tech content has been boosted with a spacious, high-resolution infotainment display, over-the-air software updates and connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The newly updated Titan features a suite of driver-assist systems such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and rear automatic braking.
"Going toe-to-toe with Ford and General Motors on payload and towing capacity is not necessarily what Nissan wants to do," Caldwell said.
Nissan once tried to take on the truck goliaths. In late 2015, vowing to enter the fray in earnest, Nissan introduced a powerful V-8 diesel engine option.
At the time, Nissan executives and planners believed it would give the Titan workhorse respectability and put Nissan onto serious pickup users' consideration lists.
It wasn't enough.
In August, Nissan told U.S. dealers it will discontinue sales of the Cummins diesel engine Titan XD and eliminate other Titan configurations, including its single-cab models.
Nissan called the move an effort to prioritize resources.
"By streamlining the Titan lineup and concentrating the engineering efforts on fewer versions, we can develop even more advanced models," Castro said.
But the change underscored a stubborn market reality. Nissan has failed to make a dent in the segment because truck buyers are brand loyal, dealer Slade said.
"Conquesting a brand-loyal Ford customer to come to a Nissan Titan has proven to be extremely difficult," he said.
At the same time, Nissan's expansive lineup of cars and light trucks has meant that the Titan does not receive the same priority that the F-150 enjoys at Ford. Nissan's pickup has received only one redesign since it launched in 2003.
By contrast, Ford has backed out of sedans.
"Nissan has too many mouths to feed," Slade said. "Ford is spending all its r&d in trucks and SUVs. Nissan is spending a lot of its r&d on sedans."
Mechanically, the new Titan is not that different from when it launched 15 years ago, AutoPacific analyst Ed Kim said.
Other full-size pickup makers are pushing innovations in lightweight materials, downsized engines with turbochargers and enhanced fuel economy and capabilities.
"The current Titan's biggest unique selling point is not the product, it's the warranty," Kim said. "The Detroit 3 keep bringing new ideas to the pickup conversation. Nissan has not done that."
