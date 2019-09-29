Titan trails the pickup pack, but Nissan isn't giving up

Nissan is spending $230 million to freshen the Titan in hopes of goosing its tiny share of the booming U.S. full-size pickup market.

It's a challenge, but Nissan is not giving up.

The Titan, four years into its second generation, receives a more powerful V-8 engine, updated design and a suite of safety technologies.

Nissan hopes the updates will help lift the Titan from last place in the segment. In an era of booming U.S. pickup sales, Nissan has missed the wave.

In the first six months of the year, the Titan had only a 1.5 percent share of the full-size pickup segment, with sales of 18,026. Its one true rival, the Toyota Tundra, secured a 4.6 percent share and sold three times the Titan's volume.

The segment is dominated by the Detroit 3, which combined to hold an almost 94 percent share and sell 1.1 million units in those six months.

Despite the bleak business scenario, Nissan executives say they remain committed to the segment.