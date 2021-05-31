Tight supply sends some prices well over sticker

In the past, above-sticker prices for new vehicles typically have been limited to extremely hot newcomers, such as the Chevrolet Corvette C8 or Honda Civic Type R. Now with high demand and scant inventory, the practice is becoming almost common.
Through Wednesday, May 26, 69 percent of new-vehicle transactions in the month were near or above the manufacturer's suggested retail price. That's up from 41 percent last May and 36 percent in May 2019, according to J.D. Power.
The market research company builds some leeway into transaction prices because of add-ons and accessories that may not be fully reflected in a vehicle's sticker price. But in any case, cars and trucks are in high demand and selling quickly — even with few incentives or with a "market adjustment" added to the suggested price.