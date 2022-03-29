Tight supplies, cloudy outlook to dent March, Q1 sales

The severe shortage of new vehicles, along with rising inflation clouding the economic outlook, is expected to put a major dent in March and first-quarter U.S. car and light-truck sales.

With the parts shortfall dragging on, and inflation taking a bite out of consumer purchasing power, analysts are also cutting their outlook for 2022 U.S. sales. LMC Automotive now expects U.S. sales this year to tally 15.3 million, down from an earlier forecast of 15.9 million. Cox Automotive on Monday also slashed its forecast for the year to 15.3 million from 16 million. The market rose 3.3 percent to nearly 15.1 million in 2021 behind strong first-half gains.

Analysts believe elevated gasoline prices and rising interest rates will also undermine gains and consumer confidence this year, even as job and wage growth remain strong.

"Momentum has stalled," Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said Monday. "The economy has shifted from green [light] to yellow."