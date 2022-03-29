Tight supplies, cloudy outlook to dent March, Q1 sales

LMC, Cox Automotive cut 2022 U.S. sales forecast to 15.3 million from around 16 million.

BLOOMBERG

An Audi store in San Rafael, Calif. Analysts, citing supply-chain constraints, as well as inflation and spiking gasoline prices that are undermining consumer confidence, even amid solid job growth, are cutting their outlook for 2022 U.S. sales.

The severe shortage of new vehicles, along with rising inflation clouding the economic outlook, is expected to put a major dent in March and first-quarter U.S. car and light-truck sales.

With the parts shortfall dragging on, and inflation taking a bite out of consumer purchasing power, analysts are also cutting their outlook for 2022 U.S. sales. LMC Automotive now expects U.S. sales this year to tally 15.3 million, down from an earlier forecast of 15.9 million. Cox Automotive on Monday also slashed its forecast for the year to 15.3 million from 16 million. The market rose 3.3 percent to nearly 15.1 million in 2021 behind strong first-half gains.

Analysts believe elevated gasoline prices and rising interest rates will also undermine gains and consumer confidence this year, even as job and wage growth remain strong.

"Momentum has stalled," Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said Monday. "The economy has shifted from green [light] to yellow."

March outlook

Analysts expect March U.S. new-vehicle deliveries to drop 24 to 26 percent to around 1.2 million, with the seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales falling to 12.7 million to 13.1 million, down from 17.79 million according to Motor Intelligence in March 2021, which kicked off the industry's hottest three-month stretch on record.

First-quarter sales will fall 16 to 18 percent, LMC Automotive, J.D. Power and Cox Automotive predict.

March is typically one of the strongest months of the year, a bellwether of the spring selling season and fueled by heavy promotions as some Asian manufacturers strive to end their fiscal year on a high note.

Most automakers are scheduled to release U.S. sales results for March and the first quarter on Friday. Ford Motor Co., Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover will report results next week.

Toyota Motor Corp., which overtook General Motors as the bestselling U.S. automaker in 2021, is expected to remain on top in the first quarter by some 25,000 vehicles, Cox Automotive projects.

Below 1 million

New-car and -light-truck inventories, undermined by production cuts in the wake of the microchip crunch, fell below 900,000 vehicles in March, LMC Automotive and J.D. Power said, and have been stuck below 1 million since last summer.

The dearth of new cars and light trucks, combined with record-low incentives, continues to drive vehicle prices to record highs.

The average new-vehicle incentive is on pace to reach an all-time low of $1,044 in March, LMC and J.D. Power said, a 69 percent decrease from a year earlier. One of the leading contributors to the sharp decline in incentives is the lack of lease deals as factory subvention eases. Leases accounted for 30 percent of all new-vehicle retail sales in 2019 but will account for just 18 percent of March retail volume, LMC and J.D. Power said.

Average transaction prices are expected to reach a March high of $43,737, a 17 percent increase from a year ago, LMC and J.D. Power predict. First-quarter average transaction prices are forecast to reach $44,129, an 18 percent increase from the first three months of 2021.

Some consumers are waiting on the sidelines until availability and pricing improve, or shifting to the used-vehicle market.

Three brands — Kia, Lexus and Toyota — have a 20-day or less supply of new vehicles this month, Cox Automotive said. At the other end of the availability spectrum, Buick, Jeep, Audi, Volvo and Ram had a 50- to 60-day supply of vehicles, less than the industry's longtime norm of 65.

 

