Tesla vs. BMW was close in 2021 — closer in 2022?

Tesla's new Texas factory is likely to spell the end of an era for the legacy brands that have dominated the U.S. luxury auto market.

New-vehicle registration data out last week suggests that Tesla came close last year to dethroning BMW as the premium-car sales leader — and did so relying solely on production from the EV automaker's plant in Fremont, Calif.

Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is promising a big volume increase with the imminent opening of the company's new plant near Austin. Tesla Texas will start making the Model Y, its volume leader, with an innovative new battery pack with larger "4680" cylindrical cells.