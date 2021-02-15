Tesla passes Audi in luxury registrations

Tesla Inc. leapfrogged Audi in 2020 to become the fourth-largest luxury vehicle brand in the U.S. and is closing in on the top three of BMW, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, according to new-vehicle registration data from Experian.
The electric vehicle maker registered 200,561 vehicles last year to grab the No. 4 spot from Audi, which registered 183,594 vehicles. A year earlier, Audi topped Tesla by almost 50,000.
Tesla was roughly 65,000 registrations behind third-place Mercedes-Benz. Experts say that's a testament to the brand's cachet among premium buyers and its ability to get ahead of the competition with appealing EVs.