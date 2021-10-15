Tesla Model Y, Model 3 dominate EV registrations

More than 5 out of every 8 electric vehicles registered in the U.S. this year through August were Tesla Model Y crossovers or Model 3 sedans, underscoring Tesla's increased reliance on its less expensive models as it continues to dominate the EV market.

During that time, 105,445 Model Y crossovers were registered, accounting for about 36 percent of all EV registrations, according to data gathered by Experian. Meanwhile, 80,681 Model 3 sedans were registered, making up about 27 percent.

The nameplates were the top-selling EVs in the U.S. by far and also accounted for about 96 percent of all Teslas registered nationwide. Fewer Model S sedans and Model X crossovers were registered in the U.S. through August this year than through the same point in 2020. According to Experian, 6,212 Model S sedans were registered, down from 8,200 a year earlier. Meanwhile, 1,827 Model X crossovers were registered, a sharp decline from 11,302.