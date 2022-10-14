Hyundai group, Ford chip away at Tesla lead

Through August, Ford reported 33,354 new EV registrations, up 111 percent, for 7.3 percent of the EV market, powered by strong demand for the Mach-E. The crossover reported 25,596 registrations — making it the third best-selling EV in the U.S.

The three South Korean brands, with ambitions to bring four new EVs to the U.S. by the end of next year, represent a formidable competitor.

EV industry analyst Sam Abuelsamid noted that Hyundai Motor Group has had the advantage of more models available in higher volumes through most of this year.

"The Lightning didn't start shipping in significant volume until July, and Ford is still facing a variety of production constraints due to various component supplies," said Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

Some Hyundai group models may qualify for incentives again with the company's plans to build a $5.5 billion EV and battery factory near Savannah, Ga., and make an electric version of the GV70 crossover in Montgomery, Ala., this year.

Moreover, the hot-selling Mach-E could see its momentum slow next year if it loses tax credit eligibility as new sourcing rules take effect.