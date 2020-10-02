Tesla hits quarterly delivery record

Tesla Inc. delivered a record number of vehicles worldwide in the third quarter, smashing analysts’ estimates and maintaining its dominance in electric-vehicle sales.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker delivered 139,300 vehicles, eclipsing its prior all-time high of 112,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and above the 129,950 projected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares of Tesla were down 3.2 percent to $433.65 in early trading Friday, part of a broad selloff of stocks after President Donald Trump disclosed a positive test for COVID-19.

“Overall, these are stellar numbers,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said in a phone interview early Friday. “The read through here is that China was a source of strength.”

CEO Elon Musk signaled to employees and investors that a record quarter was within reach in an internal email in late September.