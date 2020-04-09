Tesla gains sales in some EU markets despite crisis

With dealerships closed across Europe by coronavirus restrictions, nearly every automaker saw their new-car sales plunge in March — except for Tesla, whose registrations rose significantly in France and Italy.
The electric automaker also gained market share in Germany even though sales fell slightly in Europe's biggest market and it entered the Top 10 in UK sales with the Model 3.
Tesla registrations in France grew 26 percent to 1,580 in March even as the overall market fell by 72 percent. Registrations jumped 58 percent in Italy to 424 units amid an 85 percent fall in the country’s auto market. Tesla’s market share in France was 2.5 percent, up from 0.6 percent in March 2019 while in Italy it rose to 1.5 percent from 0.1 percent in the same time frame.
Tesla's registrations in Germany were down 4.4 percent to 2,263, although the market fell 38 percent for the month. Tesla’s market share was up to 1.1 percent from 0.7 percent in the same month of 2019.
In the UK, Tesla sold 4,966 cars for the month, making it the automaker's largest market in Europe. With 4,718 registrations, the Model 3 was the ninth-most popular car overall. Tesla's UK sales were boosted because the Model 3 went on sale in the market late last year, much later than other key European markets.