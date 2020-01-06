Tesla faces challenges in U.S. and China after '19 ends with record sales

A record fourth quarter helped Tesla Inc.'s deliveries rise 50 percent in 2019, surpassing Porsche in global volume and adding to the electric-vehicle maker's momentum as it focuses on expanding in the U.S. and China this year.

Tesla last week said it delivered about 112,000 vehicles in the final three months of 2019, including nearly 93,000 Model 3 sedans, which the automaker began selling internationally at the start of the year. For the full year, it delivered 367,500 vehicles, up from 245,240 in 2018. That's on the low end of its original prediction that sales would be between 360,000 to 400,000 last year.

The strong numbers, especially for the Model 3, came despite the gradual elimination of U.S. federal tax credits on Teslas — buyers can no longer get a credit as of Jan. 1 — and showed that the automaker has put the "production hell" issues that plagued the Model 3 launch in its rearview mirror. Tesla's shares have surged from less than $200 in early June to a record of more than $450 last week.