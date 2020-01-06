Tesla faces challenges in U.S. and China after '19 ends with record sales

A record fourth quarter helped Tesla Inc.'s deliveries rise 50 percent in 2019, surpassing Porsche in global volume and adding to the electric-vehicle maker's momentum as it focuses on expanding in the U.S. and China this year.

Tesla last week said it delivered about 112,000 vehicles in the final three months of 2019, including nearly 93,000 Model 3 sedans, which the automaker began selling internationally at the start of the year. For the full year, it delivered 367,500 vehicles, up from 245,240 in 2018. That's on the low end of its original prediction that sales would be between 360,000 to 400,000 last year.

The strong numbers, especially for the Model 3, came despite the gradual elimination of U.S. federal tax credits on Teslas — buyers can no longer get a credit as of Jan. 1 — and showed that the automaker has put the "production hell" issues that plagued the Model 3 launch in its rearview mirror. Tesla's shares have surged from less than $200 in early June to a record of more than $450 last week.

Tesla predicts Model 3s will sell big in China and aims to make 3,000 a week at its Gigafactory there.

The automaker enters 2020 with a new set of challenges, including getting a bigger foothold in China with the help of its newly opened Shanghai plant, battling increased EV competition in the U.S., launching its Model Y crossover and breaking ground on a plant in Germany. It still has yet to generate a full-year profit.

But the company continues to leapfrog long-established automakers such as Porsche, which hasn't reported year-end global results but trailed Tesla by about 53,000 at the end of the third quarter.

Tesla's fourth-quarter delivery figures include 19,450 Model S sedans and Model X crossovers. While deliveries of the Model 3 have steadily risen, S and X deliveries have fallen year-over-year, prompting questions about demand in certain markets.

Tax credit ends

That likely will be further tested in the U.S. this year, especially with the loss of federal tax credits for would-be buyers.

Record quarter
  Q4 deliveries Change from Q4 2018
Model S and X 19,450 -23%
Model 3 92,550 51%
Total 112,000 29%
Source: Tesla

The surge in deliveries at the end of 2019 could be due partially to customers rushing to be eligible for the $1,875 credit available on vehicles delivered by Dec. 31. Despite lobbying from Tesla and other automakers for an expansion of the tax credit, Congress last month failed to do so.

Tesla also faces heightened competition from legacy automakers that are adding EVs. Ford Motor Co., for example, plans to launch its Mustang Mach-E electric crossover this year. Ford unveiled the vehicle in November right next to Tesla's Hawthorne, Calif., design center, making clear its desire to directly challenge the reigning EV leader.

China sales

Tesla expects sales will rise in China, where last month it began initial deliveries to employees from its Gigafactory in Shanghai, which broke ground a year ago. Tesla has said China could become the biggest market for the Model 3 and plans to begin public deliveries there this month.

CEO Elon Musk has said weekly production of 3,000 cars in Shanghai is a target at some point.

"While initial deliveries may be lower-margin, we think deliveries should be margin accretive over the long run, given lower manufacturing costs in the region," Ben Kallo, a senior research analyst with Baird Equity Research, said in a note last week. China, he wrote, "should be a key driver of volume growth in 2020."

Last week, the automaker lowered Model 3 prices in China by 9 percent in an effort to boost demand and come more in line with affordable EVs offered in the world's largest vehicle market.

It also lowered the cost of some options, from body color to high-performance wheels, according to a statement.

"This price cut shows Tesla's confidence in cost control and determination in rapidly expanding its market share," Yale Zhang, managing director of Autoforesight, a Shanghai-based consultancy, told Bloomberg News.

