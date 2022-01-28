Tesla Cybertruck will arrive in 2023, at the earliest

"Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas," Musk wrote on Twitter, referring to the automaker's new Austin factory. "It's awesome!"

But just minutes into his presentation the next day, Musk dropped the hammer: "So, we will not be introducing new vehicle models this year," he said, citing the semiconductor shortage, among other reasons. The Cybertruck, he said, would "hopefully" be ready for launch in 2023.

The unpainted, stainless-steel Cybertruck is considered a key Tesla product for shoppers in the massive pickup segment who want to go electric. It's also a potential rival to Ford's F-150 Lightning on sale this spring, along with the Rivian R1T already on sale and the Chevrolet Silverado EV slated for 2023.

Instead, Musk said, the company is focused on increasing production and sales, which rose 87 percent last year to just more than 936,000 vehicles globally. Deliveries are slated to rise by more than half this year, he said, as Tesla doubles its factory capacity.

"There's a lot of new technology in the Cybertruck that will take some time to work through," Musk said. "And there's the question of what's the average cost of Cybertruck and to what degree that is affordable."

Cybertruck volume should reach 250,000 per year, "but it will take a moment to get to that level," he said.