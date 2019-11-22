Tesla challenges Detroit 3 with pickup; launch marred by cracked windows

After years of promising an electric pickup that could outperform offerings from the Detroit 3, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Thursday revealed an angular vehicle that failed to withstand a 25-minute presentation.

Musk promised exhilarating performance out of the so-called Cybertruck, with acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.

But the pickup could use some more testing before production is slated to begin in late 2021: The truck was described as having windows made from armored glass. But its side window broke twice during an on-stage strength demonstration when chief designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at it to test its durability.

The four-door, six-seat pickup starts at $39,900 with a base range of more than 250 miles. The most expensive variant starts at $69,900 and will get more than 500 miles range, Tesla said. By comparison, the current maximum range of a Tesla car is 370 miles for its long-range Model S sedan.

It has a towing capacity of more than 14,000 lbs and a payload of up to 3,500 lbs.

Following the reveal, Tesla immediately began taking online pre-orders for a deposit of just $100.

"We need sustainable energy now. If we don't have a pickup truck, we can't solve it. The top 3 selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck," Musk said at a launch event in Los Angeles.