Super Cruise rollout slow, but Cadillac is optimistic

DETROIT — Super Cruise, a Cadillac-exclusive system that General Motors introduced in 2017 as "the world's first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway," has won praise from critics of similar technologies offered by Tesla and other brands. And notably, it hasn't been linked to any serious crashes.
But the system will have been out for at least two and a half years by the time it moves beyond a single vehicle, the Cadillac CT6 sedan. Cadillac says Super Cruise will be available on the CT5 starting in 2020 before ultimately spreading throughout the brand's lineup.
That's because GM executives didn't make the decision to put the Super Cruise rollout into high gear until June 2018, two months after the company ousted Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. That's when Steve Carlisle, who replaced de Nysschen, and Mark Ruess, the GM president who was then product chief, voted to install Super Cruise across the lineup as quickly as possible, Carlisle told Automotive News at the brand's headquarters in Warren, Mich.