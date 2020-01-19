Subscriber options are on the rise at Clutch

Zappa said the number of vehicles used for subscription on its platform has grown by five times over the past year, though he declined to provide exact figures. Clutch also is working with nearly 200 dealership rooftops, an eightfold increase from a year ago, Zappa said.
"Dealers are our largest customer base, we actually sell to them," Zappa said during the presentation. "We actually view it as a tremendous opportunity for dealers to rethink their relationship with the consumer."
As Clutch's roster of automakers expands, so too are the types of vehicles that consumers can choose from.
Take Subaru, for example.
Driven by its range of four all-wheel-drive crossovers, Subaru of America is fresh off of its 11th consecutive year of record U.S. sales. Those four nameplates will be the models offered in its subscription program.
"Subaru has launched a subscription, as well as a rental program, but both are currently in a pilot phase [with a handful of retailers] as we all work together to understand consumer demand trends and the overall subscription economy," Jeff Walters, senior vice president of sales, said in a statement to Automotive News.
There is a one-time $500 activation charge and the starting monthly fee varies across the four models. The Crosstrek starts at $699, the Forester starts at $725, the Outback starts at $750 and the Ascent starts at $850. The program's website notes that each vehicle is either a Premium or Limited trim, which, outside of the Crosstrek, are the midrange trims.
Each subscription is for a minimum of one year. Subscriptions include an allowance of 14,400 miles per year, a liability insurance policy, service, maintenance, roadside assistance and concierge pickup and delivery of the vehicle.
According to Just Drive's website, customers who don't subscribe to the Ascent have the option to upgrade to the three-row crossover up to three times per year, for up to one week at a time.
Melissa Burden contributed to this report.