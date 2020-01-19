Subscriber options are on the rise at Clutch

Several of Clutch's automaker clients are developing and deploying new subscription offerings this year, Zappa told Automotive News. He said he expects a few mainstream brands to make announcements in the first or second quarter.

"The price points are going to be substantially different because the underlying vehicles are much cheaper and the delivery models, meaning how they're delivered to the consumer, are less high-touch, so there's less cost," Zappa said.

He also said new subscription models, including a single-vehicle option in which the customer has access to one vehicle instead of multiple vehicles, are coming.

GM's Book by Cadillac is relaunching in February, after the program went on hiatus in 2018. Unlike its first incarnation, Book will use Clutch.

Sean Thornton, who works on GM's customer-experience team, said Clutch offered the automaker the quickest path to go to market.

"We needed something that enabled us to get to market quickly and have some agility in our offerings," he said.

"That's where Clutch comes into the fold. Their platform allowed us to deploy a subscription-based model or short-terms rentals or test drives, all from that one platform."

While Toyota Motor Corp. has a relationship with Clutch, it has a presence in one region: Seattle, with Lexus Complete.

"We don't have any other details to share regarding a Toyota-specific program," Cox Automotive spokesman Andrew Nicolai said in an email.