Subaru hikes prices on retooled 2020 Outback, Legacy

Subaru of America is hiking the starting prices of the redesigned 2020 Outback crossover and Legacy sedan, the latest models to join the automaker's global platform.

The Outback midsize crossover will start at $27,655 while the Legacy will start at $23,645. Both prices include shipping. Those starting prices reflect an increase of $335 for the Outback and $215 for the Legacy.

U.S. sales of the Outback, the top-selling midsize crossover, increased 3 percent to 93,711 in the first half. Legacy deliveries dropped 19 percent to 17,426 as midsize sedan demand continues to slump across the industry.

Subaru's EyeSight safety system remains standard equipment on both nameplates for the 2020 model year. With the exception of the base trim in either model, all Outbacks and Legacys come with an 11.6-inch touch-screen infotainment system.

The standard engine for both models is a 2.5-liter boxer engine, which now features 182 hp and 176 pound-feet of torque, up from 175 hp and 174 pound-feet.

The automaker is reviving a turbocharged engine option for both models in the form of a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine, under the brand's XT nomenclature. The engine, which replaces the optional 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine, produces 260 hp and 277 pound-feet of torque.

The Outback, which is offered in six trims beyond base, is priced at $29,905 for the Premium trim, $34,455 for Limited and $38,355 for Touring.

The Onyx Edition XT, a new trim for the Outback, starts at $35,905. The Limited XT starts at $38,755, while the top-of-the-line Touring XT starts at $40,705. All prices include shipping. For the 2019 model year, the Outback 3.6R Limited started at $35,970 while the 3.6R Touring started at $39,970, including shipping.

The Legacy, offered in five trims beyond the base model, is priced from $25,895 for the Premium trim, $27,845 for the Sport trim and $30,645 for the Limited. The Limited XT starts at $35,095 while the Touring XT starts at $36,795. All prices include shipping.

The Outback and Legacy are built at Subaru's Indiana plant. Production is set to begin this month with an on-sale date closer to fall.