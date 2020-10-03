Subaru Crosstrek adds power to fend off new rivals

Subaru of America finds its Crosstrek in a suddenly crowded segment, and it's adding a little muscle to protect its turf.
Following the 2018 introduction of the largest Subaru, the three-row Ascent, and redesigns of its most critical models, the Outback in 2019 and the Forester in 2018, Subaru's biggest product update in 2020 is a midcycle freshen of its smallest crossover.
It's a timely update for the subcompact model that has become a crucial contributor of U.S. sales during the brand's rapid growth over the last decade.
The Crosstrek, launched in 2012 as the XV Crosstrek, was just one of two models in the new subcompact crossover segment at the time, the other being the Nissan Juke.