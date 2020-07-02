Subaru changes mind on quarterly sales reports

Subaru of America reversed a decision to switch to quarterly sales reporting from a monthly cadence, at least for the remainder of this year.

On Tuesday, the company announced it would make the change after its July 1 monthly sales report, calling quarterly U.S. sales reporting "the new industry standard," as most automakers in the market have made that change. Jeff Walters, senior vice president of sales, said in a statement that "the transition makes sense now given the current volatility in the market."

However, a spokesperson on Wednesday evening — hours after Subaru reported its June U.S. deliveries — informed Automotive News that the company will stick with monthly sales reporting through the end of the year. A decision about the reporting frequency in 2021 will be determined.

A reason for the reversal was not given.