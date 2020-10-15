Subaru CEO: U.S. auto sales may take three years to recover from COVID-19

MAKI SHIRAKI
Reuters
DAVID PHILLIPS

TOKYO -- U.S. auto sales may take three years to recover to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels even as sales continue to rebound from an April low, the CEO of Japanese automaker Subaru Corp. said Thursday.

"The feeling of Subaru America is that a return to the 17 million vehicle level could take two to three years," Tomomi Nakamura said during a press roundtable in Tokyo.

In 2019 light vehicle sales in the U.S. totaled 17.1 million, according to the Automotive News Data Center. The U.S. market accounts for around two-thirds of Subaru's sales.

The maker of the Outback and Forester sport-utility vehicle crossovers will see likely see U.S. sales of around 600,000 this year compared to a forecast of 700,000 made before the coronavirus outbreak, Nakamura said.

That figure may grow to around 660,000 next year, he added.

Automotive News contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Inventory shrinks in September
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lexus beat rivals, inventory for Q3 luxury lead
Lexus beat rivals, inventory for Q3 luxury lead
Inventory shrinks in September
Inventory shrinks in September
Top-dollar subbrands boost GMC over Cadillac
Top-dollar subbrands boost GMC over Cadillac
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-12-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive