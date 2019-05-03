Smart never had it easy in truck-loving U.S.

Small volume or not, some American consumers liked the marque. Ash Zaki, principal of Mercedes-Benz of San Francisco, is sorry to see Smart leave.

"We are going to miss it," Zaki said. "It worked great in San Francisco; it's a perfect city car. Maybe it's just a little bit ahead of its time for the U.S."

The brand accounted for about 20 percent of the Mercedes store's new-car sales. And those sales were a cornerstone of Smart's U.S. volume.

"We did, depending on the month, between 20 and 25 percent of Smart's U.S. business," Zaki said. "We're going to have to substitute it — not quite sure with what."

Mercedes-Benz of San Francisco was among the first Smart dealerships to open in the U.S. "We were early believers," Zaki said. "Almost half the sales team owns Smart cars."

Zaki said he was surprised by the timing of the decision to pull Smart from the market. "I expected maybe a couple of more years," he said.

The battery-electric microcar also helped Mercedes meet fleetwide emission standards by offsetting the emissions of high-margin SUVs and luxury sedans. "Maybe they don't think they need Smart because of the efficiency of the gasoline engines now," Zaki said.