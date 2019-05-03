Smart never had it easy in truck-loving U.S.

Daimler's ambitious effort to sell a microcar to truck-loving Americans proved to be the wrong product in the wrong market at the wrong time — too small, too expensive and, in the end, too quirky.
After years of sliding sales here, Daimler has thrown up its hands and is giving up selling Smart in the world's second-largest auto market.
In a letter to the 26 U.S. Smart stores dated April 2, signed by Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dietmar Exler and Vice President of Sales Adam Chamberlain, the automaker said it will discontinue the Smart brand in the U.S. and Canada at the end of the 2019 model year. The news came just days after Mercedes' German parent, Daimler, announced it had created a joint venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to build a new generation of larger Smart models in a purpose-built electric-car factory in China.