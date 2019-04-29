Sales fall as SAAR dips to 16.41 million

Detroit 3, Toyota volumes fall; Nissan, Honda, Hyundai post gains

DAVID PHILLIPS

U.S. deliveries at Toyota Motor Sales have now dropped 6 straight months year over year through April.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, April & YTD

  April
2019		 April
2018		 %
change		 4 mos.
2019		 4 mos.
2018		 %
change
BMW 23,816 23,482 1.40% 97,704 97,317 0.40%
Mini 2,621 3,731 -29.80% 11,526 14,264 -19.20%
Rolls-Royce* 110 108 1.90% 440 431 2.10%
BMW of N.A. 26,547 27,321 -2.80% 109,670 112,012 -2.10%
Alfa Romeo 1,584 1,847 -14.20% 5,870 7,639 -23.20%
Chrysler 8,987 14,189 -36.70% 40,578 60,422 -32.80%
Dodge 31,262 40,994 -23.70% 141,779 157,965 -10.20%
Ram 53,811 43,074 24.90% 190,824 156,728 21.80%
Fiat 931 1,404 -33.70% 3,145 5,418 -42.00%
Jeep 76,325 82,641 -7.60% 289,129 310,746 -7.00%
FCA US 172,900 184,149 -6.10% 671,325 698,918 -3.90%
Maserati* 925 950 -2.60% 3,700 3,663 1.00%
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 173,825 185,099 -6.10% 675,025 702,581 -3.90%
Ford 186,233 195,338 -4.70% 748,214 769,670 -2.80%
Lincoln 7,986 8,518 -6.20% 32,961 30,980 6.40%
Ford Motor Co. 194,219 203,856 -4.70% 781,175 800,650 -2.40%
General Motors* 231,701 237,900 -2.60% 897,541 953,694 -5.90%
Acura 11,687 11,888 -1.70% 48,072 45,302 6.10%
Honda 114,088 113,813 0.20% 447,490 442,890 1.00%
American Honda Motor Co. 125,775 125,701 0.10% 495,562 488,192 1.50%
Genesis 1,605 1,028 56.10% 5,807 5,390 7.70%
Hyundai brand 55,420 55,035 0.70% 203,005 199,550 1.70%
Hyundai Motor America 57,025 56,063 1.70% 208,812 204,940 1.90%
Kia Motors America 51,385 50,585 1.60% 187,981 177,530 5.90%
Hyundai-Kia 108,410 106,648 1.70% 396,793 382,470 3.70%
Jaguar 2,147 2,019 6.30% 12,369 10,068 22.90%
Land Rover 7,165 6,448 11.10% 32,193 30,694 4.90%
Jaguar Land Rover N.A. 9,312 8,467 10.00% 44,562 40,762 9.30%
Mazda N.A. 19,702 23,056 -14.50% 90,535 107,051 -15.40%
McLaren* 180 125 44.00% 846 445 90.10%
Mercedes-Benz 25,631 30,022 -14.60% 104,278 116,682 -10.60%
Smart USA 85 93 -8.60% 316 414 -23.70%
Mercedes-Benz USA 25,716 30,115 -14.60% 104,594 117,096 -10.70%
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. 6,963 7,990 -12.90% 49,030 43,762 12.00%
Infiniti 8,491 8,960 -5.20% 42,806 49,847 -14.10%
Nissan 87,207 78,804 10.70% 418,743 453,920 -7.80%
Nissan Group 95,698 87,764 9.00% 461,549 503,767 -8.40%
Nissan/Mitsubishi 102,661 95,754 7.20% 510,579 547,529 -6.70%
Subaru of America 57,288 53,170 7.70% 214,042 202,873 5.50%
Tesla Motors* 9,000 7,700 16.90% 36,000 30,800 16.90%
Lexus 21,360 21,642 -1.30% 88,151 85,859 2.70%
Scion - - - - 1 -100.00%
Toyota 162,506 170,706 -4.80% 639,431 678,529 -5.80%
Toyota/Scion 162,506 170,706 -4.80% 639,431 678,530 -5.80%
Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. 183,866 192,348 -4.40% 727,582 764,389 -4.80%
Audi 15,024 19,104 -21.40% 63,139 69,156 -8.70%
Bentley* 169 165 2.40% 676 652 3.70%
Lamborghini* 232 125 85.60% 928 500 1
Porsche - - - - - -
VW 31,309 28,794 8.70% 117,181 112,746 3.90%
VW Group Of America 46,734 48,188 -3.00% 181,924 183,054 -0.60%
Volvo Cars N.A. 8,367 8,333 0.40% 30,425 28,416 7.10%
Other** 328 321 2.20% 1,312 1,284 2.20%
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE 1,323,631 1,354,102 -2.30% 5,298,167 5,463,298 -3.00%
*Estimates.
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

U.S. auto sales dropped 2.3 percent last month, with the Detroit 3 and Toyota posting lower volume while Nissan, Honda and Hyundai managed increases as the industry struggled to record its first gain of the year, even with the help of an extra selling day, amid the key spring selling season.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized pace of sales for April tumbled to 16.41 million -- far below the 16.8 million forecast based on a survey of 10 analysts by Bloomberg. The April sales rate -- the lowest since 15.54 million in Feb. 2014 -- was also down sharply from 17.42 million in March and April 2018’s 17.25 million rate.

"Forecasters have been expecting the market to slow as higher vehicle prices and higher borrowing costs squeeze many potential buyers," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive. "And indeed, the sales lion that surprised many in March became a much weaker lamb in April, as revealed in today’s numbers. Robust employment conditions and a strong stock market didn’t seem to be enough to lift sales last month."

Ford's sales dropped 4.7 percent, with the Ford division down 4.7 percent and Lincoln off 6.2 percent, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Ford's total car deliveries skidded 21 percent last month, while utility vehicle sales fell 9.1 percent and pickup volume jumped 7.3 percent, helped by healthy demand for the F series and the revived Ranger.

General Motors' sales dropped an estimated 2.6 percent last month, according to the Automotive News Data Center. April marked the fifth straight month GM deliveries have dropped year over year.

GM and Ford no longer release monthly U.S. sales results publicly.

FCA reported a 6.1 percent decline, with an increase in Ram sales offset by weaker Jeep deliveries. Volume dropped 4.4 percent at Toyota Motor behind lower car sales, while deliveries rose 0.1 percent at American Honda, 0.7 percent at Hyundai and 9 percent at Nissan Motor Co. April snapped a 3-month skid for Nissan.

At FCA, sales rose 25 percent at Ram, with pickup sales jumping 25 percent to 49,106, but volume fell 7.6 percent at Jeep, 24 percent at Dodge, 37 percent at Chrysler and 34 percent at Fiat.

Sales at Jeep, FCA's biggest division, have now slipped four straight months year over year. In April, Wrangler demand fell 25 percent and Cherokee volume dropped 13 percent.

The company’s U.S. sales have now declined three consecutive months. FCA dialed back on incentives last month but the company is still offering some of the highest discounts among major automakers.

"April marks the start of the spring selling season and we anticipate strong consumer spending as we move through May,” said Reid Bigland, head of U.S. sales for FCA US. "The industry may be shaking off the first-quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying."

FCA goes quarterly

Separately, FCA US, following GM and Ford, said Wednesday it will no longer report U.S. and Canada sales on a monthly basis. The change will take effect after midyear.

“A quarterly sales reporting cadence will continue to provide transparency of our sales results while at the same time aligning with where industry practice is heading,” said Niel Golightly, FCA’s chief communications officer.

At Toyota, April deliveries fell 4.8 percent at the Toyota division and 1.3 percent at Lexus, with car sales at the two brands falling a combined 14 percent in April and light-truck volume up 1.9 percent. U.S. deliveries at Toyota Motor Sales have now dropped 6 straight months year over year.

American Honda said volume edged up 0.2 percent at the Honda division but dipped 1.7 percent at Acura. Nissan Motor Co. sales rose behind a 11 percent increase at the Nissan brand, offsetting a 5.2 percent decline at Infiniti.

Among other automakers, Subaru extended its streak of year-over-year monthly gains to 89 with April volume rising 7.7 percent. Hyundai's sales rose 0.7 percent, Kia gained 1.6 percent and Mazda fell 15 percent, extending its streak of monthly declines to ten. Deliveries dropped 13 percent at Mitsubishi and 30 percent at Mini.

Sales fared better last month for many luxury brands, with volume up 1.4 percent at BMW, 11 percent at Land Rover, 6.3 percent at Jaguar, 56 percent at Genesis and 0.4 percent at Volvo. Audi sales skidded 21 percent, 15 percent at Mercedes-Benz and 9.9 percent at Porsche.

April outlook

Before April results were released, overall industry volume had been projected to rise slightly, with lower retail volume offset by higher fleet shipments. But fleet demand came in weaker than expected, some analysts said.

While U.S. unemployment remains at historic lows, rising interest rates and record-high new-vehicle prices continue to undermine retail demand, analysts say, driving more shoppers to used-car lots.

April can be a pivotal month, as tax refunds come in and warmer weather entices consumers to get out and drive. With U.S. new-vehicle sales down 3.2 percent in the first quarter and inventories piling up some automakers and dealers ratcheted up promotions to jump into the spring selling season.

VW offered many 2019 leases that required “zero down, zero deposit, zero payment for the first month.” Some Fiat Chrysler dealers deferred payments for three months for consumers that leased a new Jeep. And some Honda dealers tried to entice consumers with 36-month leases on a CR-V LX for $272 a month and just $1 down.

Most analysts expect U.S. light-vehicle sales to drop below 17 million in 2019 for the first time since 2014. In the first quarter, sales ran at a 16.8 million rate. Sales are now down 3.0 percent through April.

J.D. Power, which expects 2019 U.S. sales to total 16.9 million, says new-model launches should provide a lift in the second half; nearly two-thirds of new models have yet to be launched and the number of redesigned models is forecast to jump 13 percent compared with 2018.

April incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit April 2019 forecast Incentive per unit April 2018 YOY % change
BMW $5,467 $5,481 -0.2%
Daimler $5,685 $5,745 -1.0%
FCA $4,133 $4,354 -5.1%
Ford $4,078 $4,401 -7.3%
GM $4,799 $5,239 -8.4%
Honda $2,120 $1,632 29.9%
Hyundai $2,447 $2,755 -11.2%
Kia $3,396 $3,775 -10.0%
Nissan $3,532 $3,099 14.0%
Subaru $1,459 $1,344 8.6%
Toyota $2,205 $2,249 -2.0%
Volkswagen Group $3,545 $3,578 -0.9%
Industry $3,488 $3,640 -4.2%
Source: ALG

Major automakers

Ahead of Wednesday's reports, among major automakers, only two were forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg to post higher sales – Honda with a gain of 1.9 percent and Nissan with an increase of 13 percent. April sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent at General Motors, 4 percent at Ford, 4.3 percent at FCA and 0.7 percent at Toyota, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg said.

Incentives

Average incentive spending was tracking at $3,408 per new vehicle in the early weeks of April, down from $3,708 during the same period last year, J.D. Power said. ALG estimates average incentive spending was $3,488 per vehicle last month, down $152, or 4.2 percent, from April 2018, and down 4.2% from March. While most automakers trimmed discounts, Honda, Nissan and Subaru hiked deals last month, ALG said. (See chart below).

Fleet factor

The biggest variable in how April sales will shake out may be fleet shipments.

J.D. Power says fleet sales are expected to total 325,000 in April, up 2.6 percent from April 2018. Sales of commercial and rental fleet vehicles have been rising, and the trend is likely to continue throughout 2019, Cox Automotive said.

FCA US said its fleet shipments rose slightly in April to roughly 43,225, or 25 percent of all light-vehicle sales, up from 23 percent of total volume in April 2018.

In 2018, U.S. fleet deliveries increased nearly 8 percent while retail sales decreased 1 percent.

Under U.S. tax reform signed into law in late 2017, companies can accelerate depreciation allowances for business fleets.

“More fleet activity and business-use vehicle purchases are likely to continue in 2019 as more businesses consider the full benefits of the tax changes,” Cox said this month.

In the first quarter, retail sales of new light vehicles dropped 4 percent while fleet shipments jumped 6 percent.

Odds, ends

  • There were 25 selling days last month compared with 24 in April 2018.
  • ALG estimates the average transaction price for a new light-vehicle was $34,319 in April, up 2.9 percent from a year ago, while incentives as a percentage of ATP stood at 10.2 percent last month.
  • The average number of days a new vehicle sat on a dealer lot before being sold to a retail customer was 72 days through April 21, up 5 days from April 2018, J.D. Power said.
  • Fleet sales are expected to total 325,000 units in April, up 2.6 percent from April 2018, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 24 percent of total light-vehicle sales, up from 22 percent last year.
  • April marked the fourth straight month that interest rates hovered above 6% — according to Edmunds. The annual percentage rate on new financed cars and light trucks is expected to average 6.28% in April compared to 5.58% last year and 4.40% five years ago.

Quotable

“From an overall volume perspective, the industry continues to show signs of softness with April representing the 10th straight month of year-over-year retail sales declines. Yet, we continue to see strength in other key industry health metrics, with a large increase in average transaction prices and lower manufacturer incentives.”

-- Thomas King, senior vice president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power

“April sales were a bit dampened by the harsh financing conditions we’ve been seeing in the new car market. Shoppers are really starting to feel the pinch as prices continue to creep up and interest rates loom at post-recession highs.”

-- Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of industry analysis.

Photo
DAVID PHILLIPS

Fiat Chrysler's average new-vehicle incentive dropped 5.1 percent to $4,133 in April, ALG said, but remains among the highest among major full-line automakers.

