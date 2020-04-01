Sales dive as outbreak curbs showroom traffic

General Motors, FCA and Nissan Motor Co. posted lower first-quarter U.S. sales, with a big hit in March, underscoring the sudden, negative and sweeping impact the coronavirus has dealt automakers and dealers as Americans hunker down at home.

Sales dropped 7.1 percent at GM in the first three months, with the company citing "significant declines in March" across the industry because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a 10 percent decline in first-quarter sales as a virus-impacted March more than offset gains in January and February. At Nissan, volume skidded 30 percent in the first three months.

Hyundai, one of the hottest brands over the last 24 months behind an expanded crossover lineup, posted a 43 percent decline in U.S. sales in March. Volume last month skidded 42 percent at Mazda and 52 percent at Mitsubishi.

"The entire world is facing a tremendous challenge that is having a significant impact on business and our normal way of life,” Randy Parker, head of sales for Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement. “Tough days are ahead but we’re doing all we can to position the company to survive this and return to the growth trajectory we’ve been on.”

GM

General Motors, the first automaker to roll out 0 percent financing for 84 months when shutdown orders gained momentum in mid March, said first-quarter volume fell 3.8 percent at Chevrolet, 5.5 percent at GMC, 35 percent at Buick and 16 percent at Cadillac. The company's inventory at the end of the first quarter stood at 668,443 units, down about 18 percent from a year ago.

FCA

At FCA US, Ram was the only brand with a first-quarter gain -- 3 percent. Volume dropped 14 percent at Jeep, 20 percent at Dodge, 5 percent at Chrysler, 49 percent at Fiat and 14 percent at Alfa Romeo. Fleet shipments represented 31 percent of FCA's first-quarter volume.

The automaker on Wednesday launched a new round of special incentives, including 0 percent financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select 2019 and 2020 vehicles.

Nissan

First-quarter U.S. sales dropped 30 percent at the Nissan division and 26 percent at Infiniti, with combined car demand down 37 percent and light trucks off 24 percent.

VW Group

Volkswagen Group's Porsche brand, which generated record U.S. sales in 2019, said first-quarter volume dropped 20 percent to 11,994, threatening to end the luxury brand's steady growth over the past decade.

VIDEO: Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke on impact of the coronavirus on U.S. economic activity, auto sales