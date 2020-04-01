Sales dive as outbreak curbs showroom traffic

Hyundai sales
DAVID PHILLIPS
U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, March and Q1 2020
All automakers will release first-quarter sales this month. Some automakers will not break out March data. Ford will release its first-quarter results on Thursday, April 2. Additionally, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz will release their data later in the month.

 
  March
2020		 March
2019		 %
change		 3 mos.
2020		 3 mos.
2019		 %
change
BMW - - - - - -
Mini - - - - - -
Rolls-Royce* - - - - - -
BMW of N.A. - - - - - -
Alfa Romeo N/A N/A N/A 3,703 4,286 -13.60%
Chrysler N/A N/A N/A 30,124 31,591 -4.60%
Dodge N/A N/A N/A 88,657 110,517 -19.80%
Ram N/A N/A N/A 140,486 137,013 2.50%
Fiat N/A N/A N/A 1,128 2,214 -49.10%
Jeep N/A N/A N/A 182,670 212,804 -14.20%
FCA US N/A N/A N/A 446,768 498,425 -10.40%
Maserati* N/A N/A N/A 2,345 2,775 -15.50%
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N/A N/A N/A 449,113 501,200 -10.40%
Ford - - - - - -
Lincoln - - - - - -
Ford Motor Co. - - - - - -
Buick N/A N/A N/A 33,870 51,867 -34.70%
Cadillac N/A N/A N/A 30,325 35,995 -15.80%
Chevrolet N/A N/A N/A 435,422 452,401 -3.80%
GMC N/A N/A N/A 118,718 125,577 -5.50%
General Motors N/A N/A N/A 618,335 665,840 -7.10%
Acura - - - - - -
Honda - - - - - -
American Honda - - - - - -
Genesis - - - - - -
Hyundai brand 35,118 61,177 -42.60% 130,875 147,585 -11.30%
Hyundai Motor America 35,118 61,177 -42.60% 130,875 147,585 -11.30%
Kia Motors America - - - - - -
Hyundai-Kia 35,118 61,177 -42.60% 130,875 147,585 -11.30%
Jaguar - - - - - -
Land Rover - - - - - -
Jaguar Land Rover N.A. - - - - - -
Mazda N.A. 15,664 26,934 -41.80% 67,670 70,833 -4.50%
McLaren* - - - - - -
Mercedes-Benz - - - - - -
Smart USA - - - - - -
Mercedes-Benz USA - - - - - -
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. 9,394 19,599 -52.10% 35,563 42,070 -15.50%
Infiniti - - - - - -
Nissan - - - - - -
Nissan Group - - - - - -
Nissan/Mitsubishi - - - - - -
Subaru of America - - - - - -
Tesla Motors* - - - - - -
Lexus - - - - - -
Scion - - - - - -
Toyota - - - - - -
Toyota/Scion - - - - - -
Toyota Motor N.A. - - - - - -
Audi - - - - - -
Bentley* - - - - - -
Lamborghini* - - - - - -
Porsche N/A N/A   11,994 15,024 -20.20%
VW - - - - - -
VW Group Of America - - - 11,994 15,024 -20.20%
Volvo Cars USA - - - - - -
Other** 176 328 -46.30% 848 984 -13.80%
*Estimate
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

General Motors, FCA and Nissan Motor Co. posted lower first-quarter U.S. sales, with a big hit in March, underscoring the sudden, negative and sweeping impact the coronavirus has dealt automakers and dealers as Americans hunker down at home.

Sales dropped 7.1 percent at GM in the first three months, with the company citing "significant declines in March" across the industry because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a 10 percent decline in first-quarter sales as a virus-impacted March more than offset gains in January and February. At Nissan, volume skidded 30 percent in the first three months.

Hyundai, one of the hottest brands over the last 24 months behind an expanded crossover lineup, posted a 43 percent decline in U.S. sales in March. Volume last month skidded 42 percent at Mazda and 52 percent at Mitsubishi.

"The entire world is facing a tremendous challenge that is having a significant impact on business and our normal way of life,” Randy Parker, head of sales for Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement. “Tough days are ahead but we’re doing all we can to position the company to survive this and return to the growth trajectory we’ve been on.”

GM

General Motors, the first automaker to roll out 0 percent financing for 84 months when shutdown orders gained momentum in mid March, said first-quarter volume fell 3.8 percent at Chevrolet, 5.5 percent at GMC, 35 percent at Buick and 16 percent at Cadillac. The company's inventory at the end of the first quarter stood at 668,443 units, down about 18 percent from a year ago.

FCA

At FCA US, Ram was the only brand with a first-quarter gain -- 3 percent. Volume dropped 14 percent at Jeep, 20 percent at Dodge, 5 percent at Chrysler, 49 percent at Fiat and 14 percent at Alfa Romeo. Fleet shipments represented 31 percent of FCA's first-quarter volume. 

The automaker on Wednesday launched a new round of special incentives, including 0 percent financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select 2019 and 2020 vehicles.

Nissan

First-quarter U.S. sales dropped 30 percent at the Nissan division and 26 percent at Infiniti, with combined car demand down 37 percent and light trucks off 24 percent.

VW Group

Volkswagen Group's Porsche brand, which generated record U.S. sales in 2019, said first-quarter volume dropped 20 percent to 11,994, threatening to end the luxury brand's steady growth over the past decade.

VIDEO: Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke on impact of the coronavirus on U.S. economic activity, auto sales

Cold winter ahead

What was shaping up to be a solid spring selling season, with industry sales rising 4 percent in the first two months, has become a cold winter for new-car dealers and automakers as the viral outbreak spreads across the U.S.

Some of the nation’s most populous states fell under shelter-at-home orders in the closing weeks of March, and many showrooms went dark, as well, to help contain the virus. With U.S. government officials now recommending the country largely remain sheltered at home through April, the outlook has grown darker for new-vehicle sales.

In major cities where stay-at-home orders were issued, new-vehicle sales typically dropped 80 percent within a few days, J.D. Power and Associates said.

“It’s pretty stunning how quickly the market changed,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power. “In 2008, the industry had time to respond and take action. There has been no time to react since the middle of March.”

Jominy said the market could drop to 835,000 units in March, or nearly 50 percent, compared to March 2019’s 1.6 million sales.

Tracking the SAAR

After hovering around 17 million for most of 2019 and the first two months of the year, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales is expected to drop to 11.9 million, Edmunds estimates, the lowest level since June 2011’s 11.67 million rate.

LMC Automotive predicts the SAAR this month will fall to between 9 million and 10 million vehicles and JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts are even more pessimistic, with an April SAAR forecast of between 6 million and 7 million.

March is typically the fourth-biggest month of the year for new-vehicle sales. Several other major automakers will report first quarter and March results later today but it will be weeks before the industry has a full scope of the initial, damaging impact from the epidemic.

Ford Motor Co. plans to release first-quarter sales results on Thursday, followed by similar reports from Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover later in April.

Surging unemployment, slumping consumer confidence and volatile equity markets will cast a cloud over the industry for several months, as households postpone a purchase or drop out of the new-vehicle market, analysts say.

In addition to lower retail volume, fleet sales are also expected to drop significantly as U.S. businesses preserve cash.

“The whole world is turned upside down right now, and the auto industry is unfortunately not immune to the wide-ranging economic impacts of this unprecedented pandemic,” said Jessica Caldwell, an analyst with Edmunds.

Odds, ends
  • There were 25 selling days last month vs. 27 in March 2019.
  • The estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $37,736 in March, an increase of $972, or 2.6 percent, from March 2019, but a drop of $38, or 0.1 percent, from February, Kelley Blue Book said.
  • Consumer sentiment tumbled in March to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis and is on pace to have its largest two-month decline ever, data tracked by the University of Michigan show, while indicating the U.S. economy is already in recession.
March, Q1 incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit
March 2020 forecast		 Incentive per unit
March 2019		 YOY % change Q1 2020 Q1 2019
BMW $5,529 $5,593 -1.1% $5,503 $5,518
Daimler $5,587 $5,785 -3.4% $5,544 $5,936
FCA $4,939 $4,432 11% $4,714 $4,608
Ford $3,641 $4,186 -13% $3,808 $4,207
GM $4,767 $4,965 -4% $4,857 $4,881
Honda $2,278 $2,189 4.1% $2,192 $2,205
Hyundai $2,449 $2,501 -2.1% $2,584 $2,646
Kia $3,745 $3,471 7.9% $3,764 $3,518
Nissan $4,248 $3,681 15% $4,187 $3,865
Subaru $1,148 $1,505 -24% $1,083 $1,332
Toyota $2,593 $2,329 11% $2,527 $2,304
Volkswagen Group $4,140 $3,753 10% $4,007 $3,676
Industry $3,713 $3,640 2% $3,655 $3,643
Source: ALG
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters