Rolls-Royce races to catch up to demand for Cullinan SUV

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV took years to reach the market. It was teased in 2013, confirmed in 2015 and finally shown publicly in May.

But now that it's on sale, the vehicle's impact on the British ultraluxury brand has been significant.

The Cullinan's arrival in showrooms late last year quickly translated into an order bank that's full through July, and the vehicle continues to bring in orders, said Martin Fritsches, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas.

Cullinan demand has pushed Rolls-Royce to capacity at its lone production plant in Goodwood, England.

"I would like to have a little bit more supply," Fritsches told Automotive News. "And I don't get it because we are running on 100 percent of production capacity, increasing the production capacity throughout the weeks and months, but still not being able to catch up to demand."

To boost production, Rolls-Royce added 200 employees to its plant last year, increasing its head count to 2,000.