Rivian ramps up deliveries to 4,467 EVs in Q2

Rivian said it built 4,401 EVs in the second quarter at its plant in Normal, Ill., up from 2,553 vehicles in the previous quarter.

Reuters
LAURENCE ILIFF

Rivian RITs ready for delivery at the company's assembly plant in Normal, Ill.

Rivian Automotive Inc. said on Wednesday it delivered 4,467 vehicles in the second quarter, a sequential rise of nearly four times, as a ramp-up in production and red-hot demand helped the startup electric-vehicle maker.

The company also said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its annual production target of 25,000 units after output jumped 72% sequentially to 4,401 vehicles in the quarter.

Shares of the company rose 11 percent to $29.82 in morning trading on Wednesday, providing some relief to a stock that has lost almost three-fourths of its value in this year's equities selloff.

"The most important thing for the stock right now is to provide investors confidence on its 2022 forecast," said Redburn analyst Charles Coldicott.

While a broader shift to EVs and surging fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war have fed demand for Rivian's products, the company has struggled to boost output in the face of industry-wide supply chain shortages.

In March, it halved its planned production target for 2022.

CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said Rivian "will need to operate at much higher utilization rates in the second half of 2022 in order to hit its guidance."

The company's plant in Normal, Ill., produces the R1S SUV, the R1T truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com. The online retail giant has a stake of about 18 percent in Rivian.

The Illinois factory has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles and the company has said it intends to increase that to 200,000 by 2023.

Rivian also plans on opening its second plant near Atlanta in 2025 as it expects demand for its vehicles to grow.

Related Article
Rivian grapples with distribution headaches as customer complaints grow
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
FORD: Q2 volume edges up behind big June gain
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
FORDSALES-MAIN_i.jpg
FORD: Q2 volume edges up behind big June gain
HONDASALES-MAIN_i.jpg
HONDA: ‘Severe' supply challenges take big bite out of Q2
hilltop_bloomberg-MAIN_i.jpg
GM takes back sales crown in 2nd quarter
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-4-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive