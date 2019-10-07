Ram runs tight diesel race

DETROIT — The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel had a high bar to reach to contend with the fuel economy ratings of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500's diesel model.

Ram's pickup has nearly matched the Chevy, falling just short in some aspects, but the small gaps likely aren't enough to swing the sales race in the diesel Silverado's favor, an analyst said.

Ram said its 4x2 half-ton EcoDiesel will be rated at 32 mpg in highway driving, slightly behind the Silverado's 33 mpg, and 22 mpg city, compared with 23 for the Silverado. The 4x4 Ram EcoDiesel will get 29 mpg highway — matching the Silverado for the segment lead — and 21 mpg city vs. 23 mpg for the Silverado.

Ram says the 29 mpg highway on its 4x4 layout is key because those models represent more than 80 percent of the U.S. full-size pickup mix. Ram's light-duty diesel pickup is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter.