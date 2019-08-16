Ram prices '20 diesel pickup from $38,585, claims towing crown

DULUTH, Minn. — Ram's 2020 EcoDiesel pickup will start below $39,000 for the base model when it launches in the fourth quarter.

The third-generation EcoDiesel will be priced at $38,585, including shipping, for the two-wheel-drive Tradesman Quad Cab version. Ram said the EcoDiesel is a $4,995 option, which equates to a $3,000 premium over the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 eTorque or $3,300 over Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Rebel and Laramie base models.

The 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine is produced at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Cento plant in Ferrara, Italy.

In a new twist this year, Ram is making the EcoDiesel engine available on the Ram Rebel. The diesel engine produces 480 pound-feet of torque, a 14 percent increase from the previous engine. Horsepower increases 8 percent to 260 hp.

The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is also rated to pull 12,560 pounds, a major leap from the outgoing truck’s 9,300- pound rating and enough to surpass the Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel, which is rated at 11,400 pounds.

Chevrolet's Silverado Duramax diesel pulls 9,300 pounds but is the segment leader in fuel economy with a rating of 33 mpg on the highway and a combined city/highway rating of 27 mpg. Ram plans to release fuel economy ratings on the Ecodiesel closer to the release date in the fourth quarter.

All trims

The availability of the EcoDiesel across all Ram trim classes will give the truck "a competitive advantage in the marketplace," Mike Koval Jr., director of U.S. product marketing for Ram, told Automotive News during a media event here this week. "From our entry-level Tradesman, all the way up to our premium Limited edition quad cab, crew cab 4X4, 4X2, our consumers will have access to that level of technology and performance and fuel efficiency across the range. We are going to speak to the entire spectrum of diesel buyers."

U.S. sales of the Ram rose 28 percent in the first half, enough for the truck to surpass the Chevrolet Silverado and become the No. 2 seller in the large pickup segment.

Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights for Edmunds, said having the EcoDiesel option across every Ram is "phenomenal."

And he said it's a good fit in the off-road-centric Rebel.

Drury said some consumers balk at paying an extra premium for a diesel engine in a high-end or specialty truck.

The ability to configure the new Ram across the board creates "a huge proposition" for buyers, Drury said, and adding an off-road truck with a diesel "definitely helps."