Ram hopes its diesel head start pays off as competition heightens

Ram's Italian-made 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel, however, has the edge over the diesel F-150 and upcoming Silverado in torque and boasts segment-leading towing capacity of 12,560 pounds.
Fiat Chrysler's truck brand is doubling down on diesel by offering it across all trim levels, which is welcome news for those who have wanted a diesel engine in the attitude-laden Rebel model. And the older EcoDiesel is still on the menu for the Ram 1500 Classic, the previous-generation truck from which Fiat Chrysler Automobiles continues to glean value.
Ram believes wider availability of its new EcoDiesel engine will give it access to the "entire spectrum of diesel buyers," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram's director of U.S. product marketing.
The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel starts at $38,585, including shipping, for the two-wheel-drive Tradesman Quad Cab.
"Competition is good," Koval told Automotive News last week during a media event here. "Competition is now in the space, but not to be forgotten is that we were the leaders. We were the pioneers in this space. It's nice that they're finally here, but we feel that we have a good head start."