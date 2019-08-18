Ram hopes its diesel head start pays off as competition heightens

Ram has put its multiyear lead to good use. The new EcoDiesel's 480 pound-feet of torque is 14 percent more than the previous generation's, while horsepower rose 8 percent. The latest engine was bolstered with redesigned aluminum-alloy pistons and a new vacuum pump to improve fuel economy.

Koval hopes the first Rebel diesel will draw more buyers to the segment. He said the Rebel will be for "buyers looking for something a little bit different — somebody who wants all of the off-road chops and who now gets a greater range and fuel efficiency as well."

Allyson Harwood, associate editor at Kelley Blue Book, said the luxurious feel of the Ram's interior could be the tiebreaker for some consumers. All of the Detroit 3 pickups have more than enough power to haul average loads, which Harwood said range from 5,000 to 7,000 pounds, but she said some buyers like the comfort of knowing their trucks have more capability than they need.

The Silverado will be there for those who want a strong combination of horsepower and fuel economy, she said, while Ram is the towing king at the moment. That could entice diesel buyers, who are more likely to use their pickup for towing, she said.