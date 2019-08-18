Ram hopes its diesel head start pays off as competition heightens

For the first time, Ram is offering a diesel option in the Rebel off-road pickup.

DULUTH, Minn. — The first- generation Ram 1500 EcoDiesel had the half-ton diesel market to itself. There was no one to grapple with over horsepower, towing capacity and torque.

The third generation, in contrast, will step to the plate this year as a seasoned combatant that must contend with offerings from Ford and Chevrolet.

Ford introduced a diesel F-150 in 2018, while Chevy's 2020 diesel-powered Silverado 1500 is on the way. And as Ram prepares to launch the 2020 1500 EcoDiesel, the numbers game is taking shape.

Diesel evolution

  • The 2020 Ram 1500's 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque, a 14 percent increase from the previous generation.
  • Horsepower rises to 260 hp, an 8 percent boost from the last model.
  • The Ram 1500 Rebel is now available with EcoDiesel option for the first time.
  • The EcoDiesel's 12,560-lb. towing capacity makes it the leader among light-duty diesel trucks. It surpasses the Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel, which is rated at 11,400 pounds. The upcoming Chevrolet Silverado Duramax diesel pulls 9,300 pounds, but is the current kingpin in fuel economy with a combined city/highway rating of 27 mpg. Ram hasn't revealed its fuel numbers.
  • The new EcoDiesel has the lowest starting price of the Detroit Three diesel options at $38,585, including shipping, for the two-wheel-drive Tradesman Quad Cab. The Ford-150 XLT SuperCab 4x2, 302A diesel starts at $46,255. The 4X2 Silverado 1500 LT double cab's $45,200 is Chevy's lowest entry-point for a half-ton diesel.

Source: FCA, Chevrolet, Ford

Ram's diesel is slightly outgunned by the Silverado in horsepower — 260 to 277 — and has a steep hill to climb to match the Chevy's fuel economy ratings of 23 mpg city/33 highway/27 combined, the highest ever for a full-size pickup. Ram will release fuel economy figures closer to launch.

Ram's Italian-made 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel, however, has the edge over the diesel F-150 and upcoming Silverado in torque and boasts segment-leading towing capacity of 12,560 pounds.

Fiat Chrysler's truck brand is doubling down on diesel by offering it across all trim levels, which is welcome news for those who have wanted a diesel engine in the attitude-laden Rebel model. And the older EcoDiesel is still on the menu for the Ram 1500 Classic, the previous-generation truck from which Fiat Chrysler Automobiles continues to glean value.

Ram believes wider availability of its new EcoDiesel engine will give it access to the "entire spectrum of diesel buyers," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram's director of U.S. product marketing.

The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel starts at $38,585, including shipping, for the two-wheel-drive Tradesman Quad Cab.

"Competition is good," Koval told Automotive News last week during a media event here. "Competition is now in the space, but not to be forgotten is that we were the leaders. We were the pioneers in this space. It's nice that they're finally here, but we feel that we have a good head start."

Koval: Touts Rebel diesel

Ram has put its multiyear lead to good use. The new EcoDiesel's 480 pound-feet of torque is 14 percent more than the previous generation's, while horsepower rose 8 percent. The latest engine was bolstered with redesigned aluminum-alloy pistons and a new vacuum pump to improve fuel economy.

Koval hopes the first Rebel diesel will draw more buyers to the segment. He said the Rebel will be for "buyers looking for something a little bit different — somebody who wants all of the off-road chops and who now gets a greater range and fuel efficiency as well."

Allyson Harwood, associate editor at Kelley Blue Book, said the luxurious feel of the Ram's interior could be the tiebreaker for some consumers. All of the Detroit 3 pickups have more than enough power to haul average loads, which Harwood said range from 5,000 to 7,000 pounds, but she said some buyers like the comfort of knowing their trucks have more capability than they need.

The Silverado will be there for those who want a strong combination of horsepower and fuel economy, she said, while Ram is the towing king at the moment. That could entice diesel buyers, who are more likely to use their pickup for towing, she said.

Ram is offering its EcoDiesel engine on all trim levels of its 2020 1500 full-size pickup.

Harwood thinks there will be a lot of conquest opportunities among those cross-shopping all three models. The ultimate winners will be diesel shoppers who have multiple brands vying for them.

"The more competition you have in a particular segment makes everyone's products better," Harwood said. "That just helps someone who's shopping for a vehicle because as the quality goes up, you end up getting more for your money. So I always think competition like this is a good thing."

With the rollout of the third-generation EcoDiesel, Ram is moving past the costly lesson it learned with its early diesels. U.S. regulators said FCA used defeat devices to cheat on emissions tests, which led to a settlement worth around $800 million announced in January.

It included payments of about $2,800 to owners of 2014-16 Ram 1500 diesel trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee diesels. The settlement encompassed 104,000 vehicles sold or leased in the U.S.

Earning trust

Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights for Edmunds, said the Ram emissions controversy drew mixed reactions. While some consumers may have become jaded, Drury said others viewed the payments as a win.

"If you look through and you see what some of the consumers were saying, some people actually saw this as a benefit because they were getting money back and they just still kept their vehicles," Drury said of the emissions fallout.

"For the most part, I don't think it's enough of a deterrent."

Ram's Koval said the new engine has what it takes to regain any trust the brand may have lost.

"I think trust is earned," Koval said. "I think we will demonstrate when we bring this vehicle to market later this year that we will deliver on those promises of class-leading power, class-leading torque, class-leading capability, and we will begin to earn that trust. This is an entirely new engine."

