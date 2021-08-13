Quality issues with the Ford Bronco roof adds to delays, frustration

DETROIT — The 2021 Ford Bronco was designed to go over any type of terrain, but thousands can't even make it out of parking lots near the plant that built them.

In another setback to the troubled launch of one of Ford Motor Co.'s highest-profile vehicles, the automaker last week said it needs to replace all hardtop roofs made so far because of quality problems.

That will push back deliveries for months, further irking customers who already had their orders delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the global semiconductor shortage and earlier issues with Webasto, the same supplier involved in the latest snag. The previous roof issues, which were unrelated, forced Ford to postpone production of certain configurations.

With saleable Broncos so scarce — at the end of July, Ford had built 13,380 but sold just 4,078 of those — some dealerships are marking up the few that have made it onto their lots by as much as $50,000.