Product blitz to test Ford quality gains

Hinrichs: “We’ve put the work in.”

DETROIT — Six years ago, Ford Motor Co. was languishing near the bottom of J.D. Power's annual Initial Quality Study rankings, beset with issues ranging from faulty small-car transmissions to a malfunctioning infotainment system.

A renewed focus on improving internal processes helped fix some of those issues, punctuated by the Ford brand's third-straight top-five finish in this year's study. But now the automaker faces another test: maintaining quality as most of its lineup is either freshened or redesigned.

"It's one the biggest challenges in the industry," Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of automotive, said of new product launches. "It comes back to the processes, the discipline you have, whether you've done the work with your supply base. ... We feel confident we've put the work in."

2019 J.D. Power IQS highlights

Ford and Lincoln are in the top 5 together for the first time.

  • Chevrolet, Dodge and Buick are the only other domestics to score higher than the industry average of 93.
  • Nissan ranks highest among Japanese brands at 86, followed by Lexus and Toyota at 90.
  • All European brands finish below the industry average; Mercedes-Benz scores best at 94.
  • Infotainment/connectivity/navigation systems are still the biggest source of problems, but they are improving.
  • Advanced driver assistance systems are an increasing source of problems.
  • Reported problems with new models decline, but still outnumber those of existing models.

Much of that work stems back to 2013, when the Ford brand ranked 27th on the IQS list with 131 problems reported per 100 vehicles. Hinrichs, who had recently taken over as Ford Motor's president of the Americas, instituted a weekly Monday meeting to directly address quality, and reinstituted a half-day quality summit as part of a yearly gathering of the company's leadership team.

"It really comes down to leadership and commitment and process," he said. "We focused on all of those areas."

That focus has continued under Kumar Galhotra, who as president of North America now oversees quality issues for each nameplate during Wednesday meetings in what Ford calls "franchise rooms."

Hinrichs said he, Galhotra and other leaders spend more time looking over initial build prototypes to spot issues earlier in a vehicle's development.

"We committed to a bunch of new processes," Hinrichs said. "That energy's not gone anywhere."

Hinrichs said the team will be tested with upcoming launches, including redesigned Explorer and Escape crossovers, two of the company's highest-volume products. By the end of 2020, Ford says, it will have updated 75 percent of its current lineup and boast the industry's freshest showroom.

Recent product launches give officials confidence the company can maintain quality.

The Ranger, in its first year since returning to the U.S., was the top midsize pickup in the 2019 IQS rankings. The Ford and Lincoln brands combined for 10 models ranked among the top three in their segment.

"It really does come down to how well the entire system is working together and how quickly they can identify and resolve problems," Hinrichs said. "That's the key to keeping launches going well."

