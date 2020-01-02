Pricey SUVs, crossovers powered a surprisingly buoyant U.S. light vehicle market

Crossovers and SUVs were a force at the end of 2019, possibly garnering a majority of U.S. auto purchases for the first time and generating enough demand to keep sales steady and push prices to record highs.

Automakers probably sold more than 17 million new vehicles for a fifth consecutive year, despite a dip in December and fourth-quarter deliveries, according to market researchers. Most automakers are expected to release results on Friday.

Some of the key forecasts for the December and 2019 reports: