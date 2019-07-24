Porsche tops J.D. Power study of most appealing new vehicles

Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power, told Automotive News that the less-expensive Genesis G70 is what pulled down the brand’s score down.

“While the G70 performed very well within its segment, it is a less expensive vehicle than the G80 and G90,” Sargent said. “It’s more of the natural consequence of moving into less expensive segments.”

Ram improved 26 points to 851. Other brands showing significant improvement from last year were Dodge (848, up 24 points), Jaguar (843, up 16), Land Rover (860, up 15), Audi (867, up 14) and Jeep (813, up 14). Audi's A7 was the highest-scoring model in the study. Ram's new 1500 pickup truck scored significantly better than its predecessor did last year, Sargent said.

Overall, the average industry score improved three points from last year to 823, with 22 of 32 brands evaluated posting gains over 2018. It's the fifth year in a row overall new vehicle appeal has improved.

The average score of mass-market brands rose to 818, a four-point increase. The average score among luxury brands rose two points to 853.

“Luxury vehicles tend to be faster, more comfortable, more luxurious and have more features,” Sargent said. “They always have scored better than mass-market vehicles and possibly always will, although the gap is narrowing.”

Ford Motor Co. received five model-level awards across vehicle segments for the Ford Expedition, Ford F-150, Ford Ranger, Ford Super Duty and Lincoln Navigator. The Expedition, Honda Accord, Mini Countryman and Nissan Maxima each received a model award for a second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the F-150 and Porsche Cayenne received model awards for the third straight year.