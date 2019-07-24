Porsche tops J.D. Power study of most appealing new vehicles

The Porsche Cayenne was the highest ranked midsize premium SUV in 2019, according to J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Performance Execution and Layout Study.

Porsche topped J.D. Power's annual study of new-vehicle appeal, nudging past BMW and 2018 leader Genesis, while Ram led mass-market brands and was the most improved marque from last year.

Luxury brands again dominated J.D. Power's Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study, which was released Wednesday. Following the top three brands were Audi, Volvo, Land Rover and Lincoln.

The study measures vehicle owners' emotional attachment and level of excitement with a new vehicle across 77 features and can help automakers reevaluate the design or redesign of cars and light trucks. Brands are scored on a 1,000-point scale.

J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Automotive Performance Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Nameplate index ranking (based on a 1,000 point scale)

Porsche 891
BMW 868
Genesis 868
Audi 867
Volvo 863
Land Rover 860
Lincoln 860
Mercedes-Benz 858
Cadillac 852
Ram 851
Dodge 848
Lexus 848
Alfa Romeo 846
Jaguar 843
Mini 835
Acura 832
Volkswagen 829
Ford 828
Infiniti 828
GMC 826
Chrysler 823
Industry Average 823
Honda 817
Kia 817
Chevrolet 816
Toyota 814
Hyundai 813
Jeep 813
Nissan 812
Mazda 810
Subaru 807
Buick 800
Mitsubishi 773
     
Luxury Average 853
Mass Market Average 818

Porsche's appeal score jumped eight points from last year to 891 while BMW and Genesis tied for second with 868. BMW rose five points from a year earlier and Genesis fell 16.

Average score rises

Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power, told Automotive News that the less-expensive Genesis G70 is what pulled down the brand’s score down.

“While the G70 performed very well within its segment, it is a less expensive vehicle than the G80 and G90,” Sargent said.  “It’s more of the natural consequence of moving into less expensive segments.”

Ram improved 26 points to 851. Other brands showing significant improvement from last year were Dodge (848, up 24 points), Jaguar (843, up 16), Land Rover (860, up 15), Audi (867, up 14) and Jeep (813, up 14). Audi's A7 was the highest-scoring model in the study. Ram's new 1500 pickup truck scored significantly better than its predecessor did last year, Sargent said.

Overall, the average industry score improved three points from last year to 823, with 22 of 32 brands evaluated posting gains over 2018. It's the fifth year in a row overall new vehicle appeal has improved.

The average score of mass-market brands rose to 818, a four-point increase. The average score among luxury brands rose two points to 853.

“Luxury vehicles tend to be faster, more comfortable, more luxurious and have more features,” Sargent said.  “They always have scored better than mass-market vehicles and possibly always will, although the gap is narrowing.”

Ford Motor Co. received five model-level awards across vehicle segments for the Ford Expedition, Ford F-150, Ford Ranger, Ford Super Duty and Lincoln Navigator. The Expedition, Honda Accord, Mini Countryman and Nissan Maxima each received a model award for a second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the F-150 and Porsche Cayenne received model awards for the third straight year.

Top three models per segment

Top overall model: Audi A7

Segment Highest ranked Others ranked
Small Car Toyota Yaris Kia Rio, Hyundai Accent
Small Premium Car* BMW 2 Series Mercedes-Benz CLA
Compact Car Kia Forte Volkswagen Jetta, Volkswagen Beetle
Compact Sporty Car* Mini Cooper Hyundai Veloster
Compact Premium Car Mercedes-Benz C-Class Volvo S60, Kia Stinger
Midsize Car Honda Accord (tie), Nissan Altima (tie), Toyota Camry (tie)  
Midsize Sporty Car* Dodge Challenger Chevrolet Camaro
Midsize Premium Car Audi A7 Mercedes-Benz CLS, Audi A6
Large Car* Nissan Maxima Dodge Charger
Small SUV Mini Countryman Toyota C-HR, Hyundai Kona
Compact SUV* GMC Terrain Chevrolet Equinox, Volkswagen Tiguan
Compact Premium SUV BMW X4 Jaguar I-Pace, Volvo XC60
Midsize SUV Chevrolet Blazer Dodge Durango, Nissan Murano
Midsize Premium SUV Porsche Cayenne Audi Q8, BMW X5
Midsize Pickup Ford Ranger Honda Ridgeline, Chevrolet Colorado
Minivan* Honda Odyssey Chrysler Pacifica
Large SUV* Ford Expedition Nissan Armada
Large Premium SUV Lincoln Navigator Land Rover Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade
Large Light Duty Pickup Ford F-150 Ram 1500, GMC Sierra
Large Heavy Duty Pickup* Ford Super Duty GMC Sierra HD
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.

All 10 vehicle categories that the study examines improved from 2018. In fact, categories that showed the most improvement are infotainment, up 10 points, and visibility and safety, up 6 points.

The infotainment industry is always learning to make systems sophisticated but also easier to use, Sargent said, and the greater use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto helped the score. The visibility and safety category improvement was primarily due to a shift toward CUVs and SUVs, which generally score higher, and wider adoption of advanced safety systems, Sargent said.  

Study information

The study is based on responses from nearly 68,000 buyers and lessees of new 2019 vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. Responses were gathered from February through May.

The study has been published 24 consecutive years and provides automakers information on why certain vehicle features are more attractive and appealing to consumers than others. Power said Fiat and Tesla were not ranked because of small sample sizes.

