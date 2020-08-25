Porsche to offer new entry-level subscription tier

ATLANTA — Porsche is making its vehicle subscription program more accessible with a new entry-level tier. The sports car maker will also expand the service to Los Angeles — the epicenter of luxury car sales.

"For the metropolitan area in L.A., this is a perfect way to engage certain target groups with the brand," Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer said last week. "If California were a country, it would be our fifth-largest market in the world."

The Porsche Drive subscription program, launched in 2017 in Atlanta, starts at $2,100 a month (before taxes and a $595 activation fee) and offers unlimited vehicle swaps. Since then, the program has been expanded to San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Toronto.

Starting Sept. 25, the new subscription level will offer access to a single Porsche model for one or three months. It starts at $1,500 per month for the Porsche Macan crossover and tops out at $2,600 for the Porsche 911 Carrera.

Adding a single-vehicle option acknowledges a preference among some subscription members to stay in one vehicle instead of constantly swapping models.

"We are trying to be as customer-centric as possible," Zellmer said.

The single-vehicle subscription, priced between a typical lease rate and the multivehicle subscription, will also make Porsche vehicles more financially accessible.

"You will be able to reach a target group that is potentially more price-sensitive, and it's bigger," Zellmer said.