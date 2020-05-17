Polestar's plans for U.S. keep pulsing

The market success of the electric fastback, which starts at $61,200 including shipping, is crucial for the prospects of the new brand. In addition to the Polestar 2 and Polestar 1, a limited-run, $155,000 hybrid sedan, the automaker plans a sporty crossover followed by two more models.

The odds are stacked against the electric upstart. Demand for big-ticket vehicles has evaporated as consumers hunker down for a deep and protracted recession. The National Automobile Dealers Association slashed its forecast for U.S. new-vehicle sales this year to between 13 million and 13.5 million. Its previous forecast was 16.8 million.

With the electric vehicle industry dominated by Tesla, Polestar must overcome limited name recognition and poor economic conditions to acquire any significant market share, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"Launching a new car brand is extremely tough in good times," Fiorani said. "Doing it in the wake of the pandemic-led recession is really trying to push that boulder uphill."

Hembrough has been choreographing the launch from his home in Bergen County, N.J., where the Volvo lifer lives, breathes and sleeps cars. His personal collection includes a Jaguar E-Type, a classic Porsche 911 and a Land Rover Defender.

The past 60 days have been a whirlwind of video conference calls with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, manufacturing officials in China and his U.S. team members in their homes.

"My calendar is filled with meetings from 5 o'clock in the morning to 4 o'clock in the afternoon — every single day," Hembrough told Automotive News last week by phone. "Then, from 4 until 7, it's my time to look at email and get back to people."

For Hembrough and his team of 20 in the U.S., it's a race against the clock. U.S. deliveries of the Polestar 2, in production in Luqiao, China, are expected to begin the first week of September. That target was set before the coronavirus contagion hit, but Hembrough says it's still in effect.

"It's a lot of hard work. Naturally, plans get disrupted; they get altered," he said. "At the end of this, you still have a brand to launch."