Pickup sales approach new highs

DETROIT — Has the U.S. reached peak pickup?

It's a question on the minds of industry executives and dealers as sales plateau and automakers — specifically the Detroit 3 — expand or update their pickup offerings to keep hauling in big profits. One Wall Street analyst raised the issue during recent earnings calls with General Motors and Ford Motor Co., which get a significant portion of their income from pickups.

"GM and other OEMs are feasting on strong demand for trucks and SUVs," Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas said in a note to investors last week projecting that GM's profits would decline in the next three years by roughly a third. "We don't think this will last."

Profits from pickups are essential for the Detroit 3 to fuel the sizable investments they're making in new technologies such as autonomous and electrified vehicles. Fewer pickups sold in the coming years would hinder their ability to prepare for radical changes disrupting the industry in the future.

IHS Markit's principal automotive analyst, Stephanie Brinley, argues the question isn't whether the industry has reached "peak truck" but rather "sustainable truck, and is that level sustainable? And for how long?"

"I think that the cyclical nature of the industry hasn't really changed, and automakers need to grab onto what's making money," Brinley said. "Profitability always matters, but right now, you've got a capital-intensive industry that's trying to fund two different paths."

Record sales ahead?

The simple answer about whether demand for costly pickups is nearing an end: No.

Despite sharp declines for cars, light-duty pickup sales have increased 36 percent since 2013 and could reach record levels this year. That compares with an 11 percent increase for the overall industry during that time.

All-time highs for pickup sales were set at the turn of the millennium, when more than 3 million pickups — representing almost 20 percent of U.S. volume — were sold annually from 1998-2001, according to the Automotive News Data Center. That compares with an average of 2.75 million in the last four years, including 2.9 million last year, when they were 17 percent of the market. Through the first four months of 2019, sales of light-duty pickups, including midsize and full-size, were up 1 percent compared with a year ago to 891,402 trucks.

Expected to drive the growth are roughly a dozen new or redesigned models from last year through 2021, more luxury pickups and, to a lesser extent, fewer car nameplates that consumers might have bought instead.

New products

Based on the level of capital investment they're making and the number of new or updated pickups they're bringing to market, automakers appear bullish on the segment for the foreseeable future. Recent and looming changes to the segment include redesigns for each of the Detroit automakers' full-size pickups and the resurrection of the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator in the midsize segment.

Toyota Motor Corp. also is expected to redesign its Tundra full-size and segment-leading Toyota Tacoma midsize pickups as early as next year, Automotive News reported in April.

Photo
Toyota is expected to redesign its segment-leading Tacoma midsize pickup as early as next year.

GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles launched redesigns of their full-size pickups in 2018 and are bringing their heavy-duty counterparts to market this year. FCA also is expected to introduce a midsize pickup for its Ram brand as early as next year, supplier sources told Automotive News in September.

A new inline-six diesel engine offering for GM's full-size pickups is coming this year, and freshenings for the midsize Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon also are expected soon, ahead of expected redesigns in the early 2020s. Ford is launching freshened Super Duty versions of its segment-leading F-series franchise of full-size pickups this year, followed by a redesign of its F-150 in 2020.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in April he doesn't believe the industry has reached peak truck, based on Ford's performance. "In the face of some really good competition," Hackett said, "we're doing fairly well."

Chasing higher share

Despite having the oldest models on the market, Ford holds a significant lead in U.S. full-size pickup sales this year through April, more than 115,000 sales ahead of Ram and 130,000 in front of Chevrolet, according to estimates from the Automotive News Data Center.

"In the quarter and in the face of new competitive entries, F-series customer sales and average transaction prices held strong from a year earlier, while share of segment increased," Ford CFO Bob Shanks said during a first-quarter conference call in April. "And from here, our plan is to strengthen our position further."

Executives at each of the Detroit automakers conveyed plans to gain market share among full-size pickups, but that will be easier said than done.

FCA CEO Mike Manley said last week that Ram has an "eye on" keeping its No. 2 position in the U.S. after leapfrogging Chevrolet to begin 2019.

Ram was able to do so by simultaneously producing the redesigned Ram 1500 and the previous-generation Classic version.

Manley said that strategy is working and he sees "no reason in the foreseeable future" to end production of the older model.

GM has been the most conservative in its share-growth proclamations. CFO Dhivya Suryadevara said this year that the automaker would not introduce new models if the company didn't think it could maintain or increase share, but she and other GM executives, including CEO Mary Barra, have said GM will not sacrifice profits for higher market share.

"Profitability does need to be the primary concern," said Brinley, the IHS Markit analyst. "That has to override share. We've seen time and time again, if you start chasing share, ultimately, you lose ground. It's just not a model that really works."

