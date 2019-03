OK, time to brush up on your Peugeot history. PSA Group said last week that its return to the U.S. and Canada — announced three years ago — will be led by Peugeot. That's the same brand the French automaker pulled out of the market in 1991.

CEO Carlos Tavares said little beyond the fact that the cars will come from Europe and China and the company is keeping a close watch on a volatile tariff environment. Details on which nameplates will be sold and how they'll be distributed will be revealed later.

PSA has been more concerned about doing things right than fast. A loose timetable calls for cars to be sold before 2026. In the meantime, PSA has introduced a number of mobility services designed to help it understand American consumers while connecting to a transportation world beyond privately owned passenger cars.

So, given that there are so few details on the horizon, here's a look at some key moments in Peugeot's past.

1810: Brothers Jean-Frederic Peugeot and Jean-Pierre Peugeot II turn their family-run grain mill into a steel foundry that makes saws, springs, coffee grinders and umbrella frames.