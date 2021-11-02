Hyundai, Kia sales slip 3rd straight month

Hyundai and Kia posted lower U.S. sales for the third straight month in October as tight chip supplies and other bottlenecks continue to undermine light-vehicle output and dealer stockpiles.

Deliveries slipped 1.1 percent at Hyundai, though the company said retail volume rose 1 percent to an October record of 52,767.

A Hyundai spokesman said the company's dealer stock stood at 19,894 at the end of last month, off 26 percent from 26,717 at the close of September and down 86 percent from 142,616 at the end of October 2020.

Kia deliveries dropped 7.2 percent to 52,067, with 82 percent of the company's inventory sold during the month.

"Despite ongoing supply chain issues and chip shortages, we expect our available supply and robust customer interest will help us have a strong finish to the year," Eric Watson, vice president for sales operations at Kia America, said in a statement.

Genesis said deliveries rose 403 percent last month to 5,300, with the luxury brand's two crossovers once again combining to easily outsell combined sales of the company's three sedans.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Subaru, Mazda and Volvo will post October results later Tuesday. Ford Motor Co. will report sales for the month on Wednesday. The rest of the industry releases sales on a quarterly basis.